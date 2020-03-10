Could the rivalry between the leaders of Afghanistan derail the peace efforts? The | Afghanistan

%MINIFYHTML3ae1e157abec140c0c3d1f31bca6628b11% %MINIFYHTML3ae1e157abec140c0c3d1f31bca6628b12%

Many announced a new beginning for Afghanistan less than two weeks ago, after the United States and the Afghan Taliban signed an agreement to end two decades of war.

The Afghan government was not part of the talks.

Now, a long political rivalry further complicates matters.

President Ashraf Ghani and former executive president Abdullah Abdullah say they won the September presidential elections.

And both held presidential inauguration ceremonies on Monday.

Ghani is supposed to finalize the government team for the first direct negotiations with the Taliban.

At the same time, the United States began withdrawing troops, although more questions were raised about the Taliban agreement.

Can Ghani and Abdullah resolve their differences?

Presenter: James Bays



Guests:

Shafiq Hamdam – Former advisor to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Zainab Homam – Executive Director, Afghan Action Aid Group

Source: Al Jazeera