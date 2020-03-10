Coronavirus: What sporting events are affected by the outbreak? The | News

%MINIFYHTMLf975796f0114d5331c8a157e977e365111% %MINIFYHTMLf975796f0114d5331c8a157e977e365112%

The coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed the lives of more than 3,800 people and has spread to at least 100 countries, has also affected sporting events around the world.

COVID-19, as the disease is officially known, has infected more than 110,000 people worldwide.

Plus:

Governments are struggling to stop the spread of the virus, discouraging public meetings. In several countries, people have been advised not to shake hands to minimize the risks of contamination.

Italy, the most affected country in Europe, has canceled all sporting events until at least April 3 and the government has blocked the country while fighting the virus.

In North America, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League have temporarily restricted access to locker rooms to players and "essential personnel."

Football

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation agreed to postpone qualifying matches for the Asian World Cup in March and June.

In Greece, the first leg of the Europa League of the last 16 matches between Olympiakos and Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 12 will be held in Piraeus behind closed doors.

The best games in France will be played without spectators, or in some cases with a maximum audience of 1,000 people, until April 15. In Paris, the Champions League clash between PSG and Borussia Dortmund on March 11 will take place in an empty stadium.

The Premier League players in England have also been asked to give up the traditional handshakes before the game.

In Denmark, Brondby and Lyngby players are isolated after meeting former international Thomas Kahlenberg, who tested positive for the virus.

The Swiss league has been suspended until at least March 23.

All matches in the Romanian league will be played without fans until further notice.

All games of the Bulgarian league in the next two rounds will be played without fans. The Bulgarian Football Union suspended ticket sales for the Euro 2020 qualifying play-off semifinal between Bulgaria and Hungary on March 26.

New seasons have been postponed in the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean professional leagues.

The Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed. The start of the knockout rounds has moved to September.

Olympic Games

In Greece, spectators will not attend the torchlight ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in ancient Olympia.

Athletics

The Indoor Athletics World Championship, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13 to 15, has been postponed until next year.

The marathons of Paris and Barcelona have also been postponed.

Formula One

The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai has been postponed.

Fans will be missing in the stands for the second Formula One race in Manama, Bahrain, on March 22.

Tennis

Disappointment for tennis fans in California when the BNP Paribas Open is canceled in Indian Wells.

The Xi & # 39; an Open, scheduled from April 13 to 19, and the Kunming Open, from April 27 to May 3, were also canceled. Both events would take place in China.

Boxing

The Olympic boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania were moved to Jordan from China.

Rugby

At least three parties of the Six Nations have been postponed.

The Six Nations women's game between Scotland and France was postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for coronavirus.

The Singapore and Hong Kong stages of the Sevens Rugby World Series were postponed from April to October.

MotoGP

The first two rounds of the season in Qatar, which was scheduled for March 8, did not continue. Thailand's race, which will be held on March 22, has been postponed.

Table tennis

The world championships in Busan, South Korea, were provisionally delayed from March to June.

April 21-26 World Tour Japan Open in Kitakyushu has been postponed.

Golf

The Honda LPGA Thailand event and the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore have been canceled.

The Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur and the China Open have been postponed.

Cycling

The final two stages of the UAE Tour were canceled after two Italian participants tested positive for coronavirus.

Four teams have retired from several cycling races in Italy.

Baseball

The final qualification tournament for the Olympic Games in Taiwan was postponed from April to June.

Japan's professional league has postponed the start of the new season.

Cricket

The Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League, scheduled to start on March 16 in Malaysia, has been postponed.

Judo

The International Judo Federation canceled all Olympic qualification events until the end of April.

Weightlifting

The Asian Championship, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan from April 16 to 25, has been canceled.

winter sports

The Women's Ice Hockey World Championship in Canada has been canceled.

The Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Championship in Seoul, South Korea, has been postponed until at least October.

Australian rules

The AFL match between St Kilda Saints and Port Adelaide Power, scheduled for May 31 in China, moved to Melbourne.