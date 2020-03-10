Coronavirus: What follows in Six Nations after postponements of matches? The | Rugby Union News





What follows for the Six Nations 2020 after three postponements of accessories due to coronavirus?

Three Six Nations games have been postponed due to coronavirus threats, and in a tight rugby schedule, it will be some time before they can be replayed. This is what will probably happen next …

In the immediate short term, there is still a championship match that will take place this weekend in the form of Wales vs Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday at 2.15 p.m.

There were some reports and rumors, largely emanating from France, all Round 5 matches had to be canceled and reorganized, but the Cardiff Test will continue.

The difficulties of reimbursing and reselling tickets in the Welsh capital would have been an additional unnecessary headache, and for a crash that will not have a material impact on this year's title, retaining it would also have been silly.

A weekend in October?

The question about when the games could be played is far from simple and has not been confirmed.

That's because rugby calendar is one of the most active of all sports. Between March 21 and June 20, each weekend will contain national clubs or final actions or matches of the European Cup.

The final of the Top 14 of 2020 is not until June 26, before the international summer tours begin on the weekends of July 4 and 11 (tour of England, Japan, Ireland, Australia, Wales, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, France, Argentina). , Italy tours North America).

Italy will also play another test on the weekend of July 18 in Argentina.

From then on, after moving from August 2019 to July 2020, players will need a much-needed low season.

The 2020/2021 national club seasons will be launched shortly: the Top 14 in early August, the Premier and PRO14 most likely in September.

The first two rounds of the 2020/21 European Cup are scheduled for October 16/17/18 and October 23/24/25, while the opening weekend of the fall 2020 events is 7 November (England vs New Zealand, Ireland vs Australia, France vs Georgia, Italy vs South Africa).

Consequently, the only possible weekend available, and the one that has been widely discussed, is October 31, immediately after the second round of the European Cup group games and immediately before the November Tests.

Having originally been scheduled for March 14, 2020, the first Italy vs. England and France vs. Ireland could be October 31, 2020, therefore.

But what about the game of Ireland vs Italy?

The third postponement …

As mentioned earlier, it seems that there is only one one-week window in which these games can be played, but what about the clash of Round 4 Ireland vs. Italy that was the first to postpone?

The weekend of October 24/25 would seem impossible today because the second round of billiards games of the European Cup will take place during that time, so reports on the start of Ireland vs Italy one week before October 31 they must be broad at this stage.

When will Ireland vs Italy go at Aviva Stadium?

It is a very complicated set of issues for World Rugby, the Six Nations, EPCR and individual unions to resolve. There is an extra week in November, the weekend of 28/29, when only two games, England vs. Australia and Wales vs. South Africa, take place, leaving Ireland and Italy free.

But this would see the test of Ireland vs Italy after the two games of Round 5, which is far from optimal since the title could already be decided.

We expect clarity in this case.

Reminiscent of 2001

As ridiculous as this situation seems, we have actually had something similar in the Six Nations before.

In 2001, three tests were postponed, the cause was an outbreak of highly infectious cattle and mouth disease in Britain.

As a result, and due to the vital importance of the agricultural industry in the Irish economy, the three Irish games against the unions of origin (after having had Rounds 1 and 2 against Italy and France) were suspended.

The tournament ended in April 2001, and it was not until the following September and October 2001 when the games began.

Ireland traveled to Scotland and lost a lot on September 22, before winning at Cardiff (October 13) and beating England in Dublin on October 20, 2001.

Three of the 2001 Six Nations games in Ireland were postponed due to the foot-and-mouth disease epidemic that killed six million animals in Britain

Ireland had entered its first cold reorganized game, while England had arrived with injuries and cold in the third reorganized game. Such a set of circumstances highlighted how a championship can be completely altered.

As long as the three lost games of 2020 are organized, there will be a different set of injuries, different levels of confidence and camps in different head spaces. It is far from ideal.

The victory of the title of England in 2001 was sour when they lost a Grand Slam in Dublin in a reorganized clash in October

How the things are

The current table, after France's expensive defeat in Scotland, reads very well for England, particularly with its remaining game against Italy.

If Ireland's game against the Italians had advanced in Round 4, they would probably be at the top with 14 points, but the difficulty of Paris also awaits them.

Six Nations 2020 current ranking Juice Won games points Point difference one) England 4 4 3 13 +15 two) France 4 4 3 13 +13 3) Scotland 4 4 two 10 +14 4) Ireland 3 two 9 9 +5 5) Welsh 4 4 one 7 7 +25 6) Italy 3 0 0 0 0 -72

It is likely that England will finish with 18 points, likely to win a bonus points victory in Rome, while France could also finish with 18 if they beat Ireland and overcome four attempts. However, the Eddie Jones team (+15) already has an advantage of points of difference over France (+13), and that is ahead of Italy, where they will point to a lot of points.

Ireland has Italy at home, so it will seek to earn a lot there and improve its point difference (+5) greatly as well, while if Andy Farrell's team can win with bonus points at home to Italy and outside France, champions will be crowned no matter what happens elsewhere.

It is unlikely that a victory of France over Ireland without a bonus point would be sufficient, while they would require a great victory over Ireland to disturb the possible difference of points in England, as one might imagine.

After the defeat of France in Round 4 against Scotland, England is in an excellent position to steal and take the title

How important is the loss of England bonus points in Paris now? Rethink France's scrum half, Antoine Dupont, kicking the ball 48 seconds before the mistaken belief that the game was over, and Owen Farrell kicking between the posts two minutes before the timeout to reduce the gap to seven and seal a point.

Could and probably will decide the champions.

The final of the championship is perfectly prepared, although we still do not officially know when! October is the best bet.