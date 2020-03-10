Coronavirus updates: every sporting event canceled until COVID-19 spreads in the United States

The possible spread of the coronavirus is now, in part, an American sports history.

%MINIFYHTML01ea07b2aec5b81b21d6036f9d164c9f11% %MINIFYHTML01ea07b2aec5b81b21d6036f9d164c9f12%

As of Tuesday, there are 830 confirmed cases of coronaviruses in the US. UU. And Washington, D.C., according to The New York Times. 27 coronavirus-related deaths have also been confirmed in the US. UU., 22 of which have occurred in the state of Washington.

The possible spread of the coronavirus, also called COVID-19, has led several leagues, teams and individual players to evaluate the infectious disease as it moves to the United States. Several teams have taken preventive measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including limiting access to media, spectators and canceling events and competitions altogether.

Below are all sports events in the USA. UU. Which were canceled due to the coronavirus:

MORE NCAA monitors the coronavirus and continues to prepare for March Madness

How will the coronavirus impact on March Madness?

On March 2, the NCAA confirmed to Sporting News that it is monitoring the coronavirus while preparing for its winter and spring championships as planned, including the NCAA 2020 Tournament.

"The NCAA Institute of Sports Science recently sent two memoranda to NCAA members directing schools and conference offices to the resources of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on the issue," said the spokeswoman for the NCAA, Stacey Osburn, to SN in an email.

"Otherwise, NCAA staff continues to prepare for all NCAA winter and spring championships, but we are very aware of the coronavirus and will continue to monitor in coordination with state / local health authorities and the CDC."

The organization's statement came in response to a call to action from Ramogi Huma, director of the National Association of University Players. He suggested that the NCAA should consider not only canceling "all auxiliary events," such as meetings and press events, but also "holding competitions without a hearing."

The organization reaffirmed on Tuesday that it will continue with its scheduled events as planned:

"NCAA member schools and conferences make their own decisions regarding the regular season and conference tournament game," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. "As we have said, we will make decisions about our events based on the best current public health. Guidance available.

"Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, composed of leading experts in public health and infectious diseases in the United States, neither the CDC nor local health officials have advised against holding sporting events. In case circumstances change , we will make the corresponding decisions. "

Ivy League basketball tournaments canceled

As it stands now, March Madness will continue as planned, but the possible spread of the coronavirus has already affected a conference of NCAA members. The Ivy League on Tuesday became the first conference to announce that it would cancel its men's and women's basketball tournaments, granting automatic berths to Yale men's basketball and Princeton women's basketball to the NCAA Tournament.

Chicago State and UMKC cancel basketball games

The Chicago State Division I team announced on March 3 that it would cancel the rest of its regular-season basketball games for men and women in response to the coronavirus. The men's team (4-25, 0-14 in the WAC game) and the women's team (1-26, 1-13) were scheduled to play in Seattle and Utah Valley on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City did the same on Wednesday, canceling the men's basketball meeting with Seattle on Saturday. The Roos are 16-14 and 8-7 in league play.

MORE: MLB coronavirus restrictions are probably only the first pivot of business as usual

Division III tournament matches without spectators

John Hopkins University, which organized the first and second round of the Division III men's basketball tournament on Friday and Saturday, announced Thursday that its host games would be played without an audience.

"Johns Hopkins University is pleased to organize the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament this weekend. However, in light of the recently confirmed cases of Maryland COVID-19, and in Based on the CDC's guide for large meetings, we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators, "John Hopkins said in a statement. "We are not making any determination about other JHU events at this time; while we wait for more guidance from the public health authorities, we will be evaluating large events on a case-by-case basis. We regret any inconvenience for the families and fans of the players."

NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS close changing rooms to the media

The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS issued a joint statement on Monday announcing that they would limit access to the locker room after games and practices.

These leagues, which generally allow the media to enter the locker rooms to conduct interviews with the players, will restrict access to players, essential team personnel and facilities staff until further notice.

"After consulting with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the problems that may be associated with close contact before and after the game, all team locker rooms and clubs will be open only to essential players and employees of the teams and equipment facilities until further notice, "said the joint statement.

"Access to the media will be maintained in designated locations outside the locker room and clubhouse. These changes will be effective from the games and practices of tomorrow. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take the necessary measures to maintain a safe and secure environment. cozy atmosphere. "

MORE: LeBron James: I'm not playing & # 39; if the NBA organizes games without fans

Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled

ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi announced on Monday the cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, located between Los Angeles and San Diego. However, he said the rest of the ATP Tour would remain "status quo."

"While we regret that the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is not carried out, the ATP Tour calendar beyond Indian Wells remains a status quo. We continue to monitor the situation daily, working closely with our players and tournament members with the Understanding that direction should be taken from local public health authorities.

"We are committed to exploring all options for the operation of the upcoming tournaments, as the health and safety of our players and all other stakeholders remain our top priority. Any additional updates will be communicated on ATP platforms."