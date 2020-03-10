Coronavirus: PDC European Tour events in Leverkusen and Munich postponed | Darts news

The events of Leverkusen and Munich PDC European Tour were postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic







The European Tour PDC events scheduled for Leverkusen and Munich in the coming weeks will be postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Following a decision by federal governments in North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria to avoid meetings of more than 1,000 people, two European Circuit events have now been postponed.

European Darts Open (ET3) – March 27-29 in Leverkusen

German Darts Grand Prix (ET4) – April 11-13 in Munich

The PDC is working with PDC Europe to schedule new dates for events, with the possibility that other planned tournaments move on the calendar to accommodate the rescheduled events of the European Tour.

Players have been advised not to book trips or accommodation for these European Circuit events, while the PDPA has also advised all players to verify that they have adequate travel insurance.

In addition to the two events postponed, PDC Europe remains in dialogue with the place and local authorities in Sindelfingen regarding the next European Darts Grand Prix, which will take place from March 20 to 22.

The opening scheduled for the three weekends of the PDC Asian Tour 2020 has already been canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic, and the season will begin in May with events in Seoul and Kobe.

