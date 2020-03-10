Coronavirus patient family was not quarantined – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTML188c6e5ee74c3603369b3edfbab0402211% %MINIFYHTML188c6e5ee74c3603369b3edfbab0402212%

– The family of the woman in the St. Louis area who reported symptoms of COVID-19 broke the quarantine and attended a father and daughter school dance, authorities said.

But the family was not told to quarantine before the official diagnosis, his lawyer said.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Sunday that the patient's immediate family had been told repeatedly since Thursday that he would be quarantined at his home in Ladue, after the young woman, who had just Returning from Milan, Italy, after studying abroad, you will call the county health hotline. and told them their symptoms, reported KMOV, a Up News Info affiliate.

However, Page said the father took his other daughter to a father-daughter dinner dance with Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School (VDOH) at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton on Saturday.

The family of the coronavirus patient was not told to quarantine, according to a lawyer

Page said the county learned about the father and daughter dance on Sunday and authorities told the man "to stay at home or they will issue a formal quarantine that will force him and the rest of his family to stay home by force of the law,quot;.

But in a letter to the parents, VDOH officials said the father and daughter did not find out about the diagnosis until after they were already at the dance and then left immediately. And the family's lawyer, Neil Bruntrager, said the family was not asked to quarantine.

"Never, they are never told to quarantine," Bruntrager told KMOV. "There is no record to prove that they were ever given any instructions on what to do and how to do it."

VDOH canceled classes all week and the Ritz announced that it would perform a thorough cleaning of its facilities.

Page said Monday that it was time to forgive the family, as threats have been made against them on social media.