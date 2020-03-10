Coronavirus outbreak forces Delta and American Airlines to reduce summer flights – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Since the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in the USA. UU. And worldwide, airlines are reducing their international and national flights beyond spring.

Delta Airlines said it would reduce its international flights between 20 and 25 percent, and its domestic service between 10 and 15 percent.

%MINIFYHTML93f8138a33945a3c9e5bba051a0ec13711% %MINIFYHTML93f8138a33945a3c9e5bba051a0ec13712%

"As the virus has spread, we have seen a decrease in demand in all entities, and we are taking decisive measures to also protect Delta's financial position," CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. "As a result, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to immediately reduce capacity and we are implementing cost reductions and cash flow initiatives throughout the organization."

American Airlines announced Tuesday that it would reduce its international capacity for the summer by 10 percent, including a 55 percent reduction in transpacific flights. Domestic flights in April will also be cut by 7.5 percent.

American says it will suspend service from Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth to mainland China and Hong Kong during the summer, and will extend the service suspension to Seoul, South Korea from DFW until early May. Service to Rome from Philadelphia will be effectively suspended until the end of April and service suspension from Chicago and Charlotte to Milan and Rome extended until early summer. Seasonal flights to Barcelona and Venice will resume in early June, but flights to Rome from New York and DFW will be delayed until the end of April. The airline also said it would reduce service to Paris and Madrid in May and June. Flights to Santiago, Chile from DFW will also be suspended until April and American service from Montevideo, Uruguay from Miami would become seasonal.

Qantas announced that it would lose about a quarter of its flights over the next six months.