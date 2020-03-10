Coronavirus: Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis says he has a virus | Soccer news

Evangelos Marinakis isolates himself and says he "feels good,quot;; The businessman was in defeat at home on Friday by Millwall, who is "seeking medical advice,quot;





Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis says he "feels good,quot; and is following doctors' instructions.

The owner of Nottingham Forest, Evangelos Marinakis, has announced that he has a coronavirus, a few days after attending the home game against Millwall.

Marinakis said "the recent virus has visited me,quot; in a statement on its official Instagram page.

The Greek businessman insisted that he was now following the doctors' advice regarding self-isolation after contracting coronavirus.

Marinakis said: "The recent virus,quot; visited me "and I felt compelled to inform the public.

"I feel good about taking all the necessary measures and disciplining the doctors' instructions. I strongly recommend all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish everyone to recover quickly."

Marinakis attended the 3-0 loss at home against Millwall in the Championship on Friday, but it is not known if he had already contracted the virus.

Sky sports news He is seeking Forest's confirmation on whether the 52-year-old man, who also owns the Greek Olympiakos team, met with the team Friday night.

A crowd of 27,307 attended The City Ground.

An initial discussion has taken place between Forest and the EFL, and those discussions will continue throughout the day to determine the situation.

A spokesman for Millwall said: "Millwall is aware of the news and is seeking adequate medical advice and guidance. All necessary precautions have already been taken."

More to follow …