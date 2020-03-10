Coronavirus: national helpline, email identification and names of 52 test sites in India

The Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) said that a total of 5066 samples were analyzed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVDI-19) as of March 9. There are 43 confirmed cases of COVID 2019 throughout India, of which 27 are Indian citizens, while 16 patients belong to other countries. The government has intensified efforts to spread awareness about the disease and has even begun a dedicated help line number and announced 52 test sites for SARS-CoV-2 across the country. Here are all the details along with the state list of test centers announced by ICMR.