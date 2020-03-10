Coronavirus: Miami Open tennis tournament will continue as scheduled | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML00ff09a6d579a8cbd732dd66c07ea77811% %MINIFYHTML00ff09a6d579a8cbd732dd66c07ea77812%





The organizers of the Miami Open have said that the tournament will continue as scheduled within two weeks despite concerns about the coronavirus.

The two-week tournament status with players from more than 40 countries comes after the prestigious Indian Wells event was suspended at the last minute due to concerns about the spread of the virus in southern California.

The announcement came on Sunday night after many players were already practicing in the desert.

"The Miami 2020 Open advances as scheduled, from March 23 to April 5," organizers said in a statement.

"Security remains a priority, and we are monitoring the situation of COVID-19 closely with local, state and federal officials and health organizations in the period before the tournament."

Last year's Miami Open attracted almost 400,000 spectators.

The president of ATP, Andrea Gaudenzi, said that no immediate changes were expected in the Tour calendar, but that the organization was exploring all the options to maintain tournament security.

"The ATP Tour calendar beyond Indian Wells remains a status quo," Gaudenzi said. "We continue to monitor the situation daily, working closely with our players and tournament members with the understanding that local public health authorities must take direction."

