Coronavirus in Minnesota: MDH confirms the third suspected case of COVID-19, patient in critical condition – Up News Info

A third person in Minnesota tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is in critical condition, state health officials said Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says that the infected person is a resident of Anoka County in their 30s who was probably exposed to COVID-19 through contact with international travelers outside of Minnesota. According to MDH, the patient had no apparent prior health conditions.

The patient developed symptoms on February 28 and was evaluated and discharged on March 3 according to the symptoms of the moment. Authorities say the patient sought care again on March 9. Samples were sent to the MHD Public Health Laboratory and the test was positive early Tuesday.

"MDH is awaiting confirmatory evidence from the CDC, but health officials believe the alleged results are actionable," MDH said in a statement.

MDH says the patient is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

According to MDH, the department is working with the public health and medical care partners of Anoka County to identify and contact all those who may have come into contact with the infected person. Authorities say the patient was "very careful,quot; to isolate himself and minimize contact.

This occurs four days after the first reported suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19) was announced in the state of Minnesota on Friday.

For more information on the coronavirus, you can find it on the MDH Coronavirus website.