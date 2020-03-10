Coronavirus: FIGC admits Series A may not end due to an outbreak in Italy | Soccer news

The FIGC has presented several alternatives that include a play-off system to decide the champions and the descent.





Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0 on Sunday to consolidate first place in Serie A

%MINIFYHTMLddce9f30364ff8dc4fff081a7c9b854411% %MINIFYHTMLddce9f30364ff8dc4fff081a7c9b854412%

The Italian football federation (FIGC) admitted on Tuesday that the Serie A season may not end due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

FIGC confirmed in a statement that Series A would stop at least until April 3 after a government decree issued Monday when Italy initiated an unprecedented national blockade imposed to curb the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

He said that its president, Gabriele Gravina, had presented three alternatives in case the championship could not be concluded, which will be discussed in a meeting on March 23.

One possibility would be to have play-offs to decide the champion and the descent to Serie B, according to the statement.

A second would be to declare the current classification as final, which would result in Juventus winning the title by a Lazio point, and a third would be not declaring a champion this season.

6:39 We take a look at the impact that the coronavirus is having on sport; with some events canceled and fans couldn't attend We take a look at the impact that the coronavirus is having on sport; with some events canceled and fans couldn't attend

The last time Series A ended without a champion was in the 2004/05 season when Juventus was stripped of the title in the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal and was not reassigned.

Series A was previously decided by a tiebreaker in 1964 when Bologna beat Inter Milan after the two finished the level in points.

Even if Series A could resume on April 4, which is far from certain in the current circumstances, it would have to play 12 rounds of games before May 24, an almost impossible task given the number of weekdays reserved for European competition

1:14 Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola says it makes no sense that the games are played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, as fans are the reason they play Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola says it makes no sense that the games are played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, as fans are the reason they play

Gravina said he had also proposed extending the season until May 31.

Coronavirus: key sports developments

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has announced that he has coronavirus and is now isolating himself

The Wolves Europa League qualifier at Olympiakos in Greece on Thursday, as well as in Sevilla vs Rome, will be played behind closed doors.

Barcelona have confirmed their last lap match of the Champions League with Napoli, scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at the Camp Nou, will take place behind closed doors. PSG's match with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday is also played behind closed doors.

All La Liga games for at least the next two weeks will be played behind closed doors following the updated advice of the Spanish authorities.

All matches in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 until April 15 will be played behind closed doors in the middle of the outbreak, the French League (LFP) said on Tuesday.

The Euro 2020 qualifier of the Republic of Ireland against Slovakia in Bratislava on March 26 will be played behind closed doors. Germany’s international soccer friendly against Italy on March 31 will also be played behind closed doors

The Football Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed that ticket sales for the Euro 2020 play-off match with Northern Ireland were suspended.

The France against Ireland Six Nations game was postponed on Monday. As it stands, the Wales vs. Scotland game is the only game in the final round of the Six Nations that will take place as originally scheduled, after the Italy vs. England game in Rome was postponed last week.

All national sports actions were suspended in Italy after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced at a press conference that the entire country would be closed on Tuesday morning.

The Catalan Super League game at home against the Leeds rhinos in Perpignan on Saturday will continue behind closed doors

The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells was to start in California on Monday, but now it will not take place