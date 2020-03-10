Coronavirus: Chelsea, Man Utd, Wolves will play European matches behind closed doors | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdaf12975e0df17276dad2b0b542d5dfa11% %MINIFYHTMLdaf12975e0df17276dad2b0b542d5dfa12%

Several matches of UEFA club competitions plus the playoff of the 2020 Eurocup of the Republic of Ireland in Slovakia were added to the list of matches that fans will not attend due to the coronavirus





Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers are ready to play their European games behind closed doors due to coronavirus concerns.

Chelsea will travel to Germany to face Bayern Munich next Wednesday in their second leg of the last 16 of the Champions League, but that game will now be played without supporters in the Allianz Arena.

The Bundesliga champions sit in a comfortable position before the game while leading Chelsea 3-0 from the first leg.

The round trip of the last 16 matches of the United Europa League at LASK in Linz on Thursday will also be played behind closed doors, after the Austrian Interior Minister said the country was banning outdoor events from more than 500 people

The president of the Austrian Bundesliga, Christian Ebenbauer, said: "Of course, we all prefer to watch atmospheric games with many spectators, but we are experiencing an exceptional situation throughout the country."

Manchester United will travel to Austria on Thursday

"We fully trust the responsible experts and, of course, we implement measures to protect the population. Like other organizers, these measures are associated with huge organizational and financial challenges for us and our clubs."

The Europa League match of wolves in Olympiakos on Thursday will also be played without fans, with the owner of the Greek club, Evangelos Marinakis, announcing that he has the coronavirus.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says he would prefer that the game in Athens be postponed, and the decision to play without fans is not solving the problem.

"I understand the decision to play behind closed doors, but what is football for? It makes no sense to play behind closed doors," he said.

"This is more than football. It is a social situation. Everyone is worried. Something must be done. The closed doors in the stadiums are not a solution. It is not normal."

The Rangers will travel to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen next Thursday in their last game of the last 16 games of the Europa League, but they will also play in an empty stadium.

The German club said: "The away match of the Bundesliga in Werder Bremen on March 16, as well as the home game of the Europa League against the Rangers on March 19, will not have fans in the stadium."

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has announced that he has coronavirus and is now isolating himself

The Wolves Europa League qualifier at Olympiakos in Greece on Thursday, as well as in Sevilla vs Rome, will be played behind closed doors.

Barcelona have confirmed their last lap match of the Champions League with Napoli, scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at Camp Nou, behind closed doors. PSG's match with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday is also played behind closed doors.

All La Liga games for at least the next two weeks will be played behind closed doors following the updated advice of the Spanish authorities.

All matches in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 until April 15 will be played behind closed doors in the middle of the outbreak, the French League (LFP) said on Tuesday.

The Euro 2020 qualifier of the Republic of Ireland against Slovakia in Bratislava on March 26 will be played behind closed doors. Germany’s international soccer friendly against Italy on March 31 will also be played behind closed doors

The Football Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed that ticket sales for the Euro 2020 play-off match with Northern Ireland were suspended.

The France against Ireland Six Nations game was postponed on Monday. As it stands, the Wales vs. Scotland game is the only game in the final round of the Six Nations that will take place as originally scheduled, after the Italy vs. England game in Rome was postponed last week.

All national sports actions were suspended in Italy after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced at a press conference that the entire country would be closed on Tuesday morning.

The Catalan Super League game at home against the Leeds rhinos in Perpignan on Saturday will continue behind closed doors

The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells was to start in California on Monday, but now it will not take place