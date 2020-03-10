Coronavirus causes an economic domino effect for South Bay companies – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The coronavirus outbreak has created a growing economic expansion effect, which affects both large technology companies and the small companies that trust them.

"Regarding this virus, we don't know when it's going to end; when we're going to see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Glenn Telega, who works behind the scenes at conventions, concerts and corporate events in Silicon Valley.

Until recently, Telega says he was working nonstop. But as the outbreak worsened and public health officials began to dissuade people from attending large public meetings, he told KPIX 5 that work stopped.

"He has just left the cliff overnight. It is as if everyone is locked inside and cannot leave. And we understand what is happening with the virus and that precautions should be taken," Telega said.

But Telega cares about his co-workers, many of whom live from paycheck to paycheck and are not prepared for a prolonged recession in the hotel industry.

“When you tell your workforce to stay at home, that means there will be less business in restaurants and other establishments that have that traffic. Corporations are going to resist this effect, ”said Joint Venture CEO Silicon Valley, Russell Hancock.

He says that smaller businesses remain the vulnerable slowdown caused by the outbreak.

In Crust Deli, in northern San Jose, the lunchtime crowds were remarkably thin. The new sandwich shop serves technology workers along the normally busy Tasmania corridor. But with many of those workers teleworking due to coronavirus concerns, the tables in the courtyard were half deserted.

"It is very significant. Especially because we are a new company and we are trying to build our business. It is not paralyzing us yet, but it is very significant," said deli general manager Ron Allen. He estimates that the business fell between 15 and 20 percent in the last two weeks.

For now, Crust Deli has managed not to reduce employees, even when the growing outbreak worsens his business.

The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is a dynamic situation that seems to change day by day. But people who work in the San José convention and concert industry say it could take three to six months before business returns to normal.