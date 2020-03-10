Coronavirus asks the Palo Alto Unified School District to cancel all large meetings – Up News Info San Francisco

PALO ALTO (Up News Info SF) – The Palo Alto Unified School District announced Monday that it will cancel all upcoming school and district related meetings until the end of the school year for concerns about the coronavirus.

Large meetings of more than 100 people are canceled, including all field trips and all school dances.

%MINIFYHTMLaca5126f6c0360bcb6c9acecf61dbff611% %MINIFYHTMLaca5126f6c0360bcb6c9acecf61dbff612%

Sports events and performances will be limited to 100 people present. These events should also take place in the largest locations on any given campus, "to accommodate guidance on greater social distancing," District Superintendent Don Austin said in a blog post.

All primary and secondary presentations will also be canceled.

However, after consulting with the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, and the Santa Clara County Superintendent, Mary Ann Dewan, PAUSD has decided to postpone CAASPP testing until the end of April through May for all sites.

Initially, the school district said graduations would be canceled, but the district is reviewing its graduation cancellation to a "postponement of the decision." Since there are only two high schools in the district, the district will discuss with the leaders of those schools how to mitigate concerns about the coronavirus.

“We fully understand the importance of prom as a culminating event and hope to find an acceptable solution. Again, our desire is to find a way to protect a valuable tradition without jeopardizing the health and safety of our students, ”the district said in an update Monday night.

READ ALSO:

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

As of Monday night, Santa Clara County health officials do not recommend any school closures, but Austin said they will reassess that decision if it is discovered that a student or staff member has contracted COVID-19 in the future.

“The Department of Public Health does not recommend the closure of schools at this time because it has not been shown that people under 18 are a high-risk group of getting serious diseases from this virus. If the Department of Public Health determines that the closure of a school is warranted, the duration is likely to be the time needed to carry out cleaning protocols and determine readmission criteria, ”said Austin.

Students whose families travel to areas heavily affected by the new virus outbreak during spring break will be subject to quarantine guidelines and any new guidelines that may be implemented, Austin said.

The district plans to proceed with the following events, although this may be subject to change: last year's events, including Baccalaureate and Senior Showcase / Awards, graduations and promotions, and summer school.

PAUSD consists of twelve elementary schools, three middle schools, two high schools and one adult school.