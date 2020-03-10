Corey Feldman promises to everyone who paid for my truth: The violation of 2 Coreys will watch the movie: hackers won't silence their truth

%MINIFYHTML0cea8dd12245d712be175ee70c3e062811% %MINIFYHTML0cea8dd12245d712be175ee70c3e062812%

Actor Corey Feldman staggers this morning and was shattered after the premiere of his movie. My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys He was hacked. Although some have contested that he was not hacked and are accusing the actor of cheating people from his money, he has stated that this is not the case. The official MyTruthDoc.com website encountered difficulties shortly before the movie began. At one point, Corey Feldman thought the problems were related to too many people trying to watch the movie. Approximately one hour after posting a photo of the premiere on his Twitter account, the official site posted a notice in red letters indicating that the site was hacked.

Corey Feldman has promised to name six Hollywood predators and reveal the celebrity of the A list that allegedly raped his good friend Corey Haim.

In 2017, actor Dominick Brascia told the National Enquirer that Charlie Sheen had raped Corey Haim, who died today 10 years ago.

Corey Feldman repeated the claim that Charlie Sheen sodomized Corey Haim on Lucas's set. Charlie Sheen has denied claims in the past. You still have to broadcast a response to the Corey Feldman documentary My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys.

THE FILM IS BEGINNING 15 MIN AFTERNOON DUE TO THE SPILLING OF THE WEBSITE! THAT IT IS REALLY A GOOD THING! SO #STAY TUNED pic.twitter.com/onYiNJodFs – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

As there are other names mentioned in the movie, many want to see the full movie for themselves. Corey Feldman has promised to those who paid to see the movie that he will find a way to make sure it reaches them and does not allow hackers to win.

Corey Feldman tweeted the following.

"I give you my personal guarantee that everyone will get 2 C THE FILM! EVEN IF I HAVE BUT DVDS AND I SEND THEM 2 EACH ONE! NOTHING WILL KEEP #MYTRUTHDOC GO OUT! THIS IS CRAZY! PLEASE PRAY 4 US! "

At this point, it is not clear if the site was actually hacked or blocked, but Corey Feldman has indicated that his technical team says he was hacked.

Social networks have blamed "The Wolfpack,quot; for the attack, but at this point, that has not been 100% verified. It is not clear if Corey Feldman will conduct a criminal investigation into the alleged hacking of its premiere.

Did you pay to watch the Corey Feldman movie? My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys?

Were you disappointed that you couldn't watch the movie? What do you think of Corey Feldman's accusations that name Charlie Sheen as the rapist of Corey Haim?

(Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communications and interactions with Corey Feldman and members of Wolfpack and Feldfam to discover the truth about this story he has covered since 2017)



