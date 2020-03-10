Corey Feldman documentary screening ruined by technical problems

By
Bradley Lamb
-
The premiere of Corey Feldman's documentary, which threatened to expose the names of at least two sexual predators in Hollywood, was marred by several technical disputes.

(My) truth: The violation of two Coreys, reportedly suffered the delay of the live projection twice, as well as the fall of the site.

Feldman says he was hacked.

“I hope (the film) gives other victims the strength to present themselves. Because there must be a tsunami at this time. We need a wave of justice. We need a wave of truth. We need a wave of courage, ”said Feldman. “The truth must survive. Children must be saved. "

