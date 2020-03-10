Corey Feldman documentary screening ruined by technical problems

The premiere of Corey Feldman's documentary, which threatened to expose the names of at least two sexual predators in Hollywood, was marred by several technical disputes.

(My) truth: The violation of two Coreys, reportedly suffered the delay of the live projection twice, as well as the fall of the site.

Feldman says he was hacked.

“I hope (the film) gives other victims the strength to present themselves. Because there must be a tsunami at this time. We need a wave of justice. We need a wave of truth. We need a wave of courage, ”said Feldman. “The truth must survive. Children must be saved. "

The document was not yet available at 10 p.m., although it should have been available two hours earlier.

"Please be patient. Hackers are trying to prevent the current from being transmitted. The program will start momentarily. We appreciate your patience and support!" A message on the site read.

The viewers could not see the project, but Feldman promised they could watch the movie.

“We really appreciate your support and patience! We are committed to providing access to all those who have paid to watch the movie as soon as possible. We will also send you an email with more information. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to provide updates as they become available. Thank you."

In the document, Feldman exposes the man in Hollywood who allegedly abused him, as well as the man who reportedly raped his best friend, Corey Haim, when he was just a child.