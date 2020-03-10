Corey Feldman announces My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys to play in video loop for 24 hours so that ticketh players can watch the movie

Corey Feldman told the world his truth and when he announced that the official website of the movie MyTruthDoc.com was hacked, many accused him of committing a scam. After selling numerous tickets for the movie that was originally scheduled to air once on March 9, 2020, some ticket holders were enraged when they couldn't access the movie. Some had stayed up late to watch the movie and were furious and frustrated when they had no access to the movie.

Corey immediately turned to his social media platforms to secure those who paid the tickets to see the movie that did not scam them, and he completely disemboweled that his premiere did not take place as planned. With his wife, Courtney Anne, by his side, Corey made it clear that they were not only working to correct transmission errors, but that they would keep the movie in loop for 24 hours so ticket holders could watch the movie in full .

Those who bought tickets but couldn't see the movie can go to the official website now and watch the Corey Feldman documentary My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys.

The film made serious accusations and although Corey has alluded to some of the names before, this was the first time he publicly said the names aloud.

He also raised serious accusations against Corey Haim's mother, Judy Haim: he stated that Judy Haim knew that Corey Haim had been anally penetrated by Charlie Sheen when he was only 11 years old and that she did nothing about it and is not talking. about it now.

In addition to the abuse, Corey Feldman said Corey Haim experimented (he also said that Corey Haim was sexually abused by the late actor Dominick Brascia), also named his own abusers, including Alphy Hoffman, Jon Grissom and Marty Weiss, who is a convicted pedophile .

#MYTRUTHDOC NOW IT IS LIVE! SIGN UP! WE WILL KEEP 4 THE NEXT 24 HOURS SO MUCH EVERY 1 HAS AN OPPORTUNITY 2 C IT! IT BEGAN AGAIN!

You can see an update that Corey Feldman gave on his Twitter live below.

