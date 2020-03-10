Contra Costa County imposes strict rules on short-term rentals – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the basics of a short-term rental ordinance that regulates Airbnb-type rentals, although it did not formally approve it pending some changes they need revision.

Supervisors hope to formally approve the ordinance, the first in the county, at their March 31 meeting.

The ordinance, when formally approved, will require the identification of a "responsible party,quot; who is at least 18 years old and who lives within 30 miles of the rental property.

That person must be available by phone for the duration of any rental period to respond to complaints from neighbors or police concerns about the activity in the short-term rental.

Under the new ordinance, owners of short-term rental units must obtain permits from the County Department of Conservation and Development. Discussions are expected to continue with Airbnb and other rental platforms on the collection of temporary occupancy taxes, as is collected from hotels and motels in the area, and work with the county tax collector's office to establish a process. of collection.

The ordinance does not allow the use of accessory housing units, also known as "units in the law,quot; and "grandmother's apartments," such as short-term rentals.

On Tuesday morning, Kensington resident Laura Singh asked supervisors if that means she will have to stop renting her single-family home. Supervisor John Gioia of Richmond, while noting that such a rental has not been legal at all until now, said the ordinance will grant the county discretion to approve long-standing uses like this.

"We are trying to strike a balance," Gioia said.

This ordinance is also intended to help county officials provide some measure of control over what happens in these rental units, and avoid the kind of disaster that shook Orinda, when on Halloween night five people were killed. Shot at a party.

The house was known as a party house, and was a rental property included in Airbnb with owners who did not live in the area.

Christine Chalmers said she lives near the rental house in Orinda where the murders occurred, and thanked the supervisors for increasing the regulation of such houses. Chalmers implored the supervisors to do more.

"It would support an amendment (to the ordinance) to strengthen the compliance clause,quot; to put more detail on the city's ability to regulate the owners of rental properties, he said.

He cited the Santa Monica ordinance, which requires that all listings in that city be registered and provide guarantees against illegal listings, in cooperation with rental platforms such as Airbnb.

The postponement of the ordinance was caused by a change that was made, extending the maximum rent from 90 to 180 days for a "lodged,quot; rental where the owner lives and stays on the premises. That change should be reviewed by the County Planning Commission.