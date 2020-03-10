Congressmen exposed to the coronavirus say they had close contact with Trump

%MINIFYHTML59dd73114dd9f64fa46a2d05b03b1fec11% %MINIFYHTML59dd73114dd9f64fa46a2d05b03b1fec12%

Two Republican congressmen say they were exposed to the coronavirus before having close contact with Trump.

Representative Doug Collins of Georgia revealed that he shook Trump's hand late last week at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta after he was photographed at a conservative conference with a man who later tested positive for COVID -19.

Another congressman, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida announced that he was also exposed at the Conservative Political Action Conference before flying with Trump aboard the Air Force One on Monday, the New York Post reports.

Gaetz broke the news of his Twitter exposure about an hour after he and Trump's plane landed in Maryland. "Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC assistant 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19," Gaetz's official account tweeted. "Congressman Gaetz expected COVID-19 to impact Congress, given the high frequency of travel and human contact, and showed his concern last week on the floor of the Chamber."

Although it is reported that Gaetz is not experiencing any symptoms, his office said he received tests and expects results soon. Gaetz also, as a precaution, will be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

Collins also said he was not experiencing symptoms, but also plans to quarantine after that conference.

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's contact with people exposed to the virus.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham, however, tweeted Monday afternoon to deny a report that Trump feared that journalists aboard the Air Force One would infect him with the virus.

We will keep you informed about any updates in this story.