Colorado oil producers have less cushioning as oil prices plummet, says an analyst

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Colorado oil producers have less cushioning as oil prices plummet, says an analyst

The situation for the oil and gas market will probably remain volatile for at least the next two months, as demand remains low due to the fall in activity fueled by the coronavirus and the fall in oil prices, they said analysts on Monday.

%MINIFYHTMLe0d49c648dabb7dd9be827a6e6cd837b11%%MINIFYHTMLe0d49c648dabb7dd9be827a6e6cd837b12%

Oil prices plummeted after Russia rejected Saudi Arabia's plan for more pronounced cuts in production. Saudi Arabia proposed reducing production by another 1.5 million barrels in addition to the existing cuts of 2.1 million barrels agreed by the so-called Opec + alliance to stabilize prices.

But when Russia resisted, Saudi Arabia said it would increase its production. That caused prices to drop to around $ 28 per barrel over the weekend, said Bernadette Johnson, vice president of strategic analysis at Enverus, which provides data and intelligence to energy companies.

"Oil prices have taken the sharpest center since 1991," said Jack Strauss, President Miller of Applied Economics at the Daniels School of Business at the University of Denver.

Companies in Colorado felt the blows. Occidental Petroleum, the dominant producer in Colorado's Front Range, saw its shares closed at $ 12.51 per share, a 52% drop since Friday's close of $ 26.86. Noble Energy, another major Colorado producer, saw its shares drop 29.8% on Monday and the Denver-based PDC Energy shares fell 48.2%.

Strauss said that when he refused to reduce production, Russia made it clear that it targeted US producers of bituminous shale. The United States is the world's largest producer of crude oil.

Johnson, who attributed Russia's actions to "aggressive maneuvers by Saudi Arabia," said that although prices rose above $ 30 a barrel on Monday, he expects volatility to continue at least until efforts to contain the Coronavirus spread change to treatment and mitigate the effects. . Then, the quarantines will rise and people and products will begin to move more, generating more demand for oil and gas.

"Now, all eyes are on demand," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the prices of oil and gas operators will depend on how they are positioned physically and financially. The breakeven point for businesses in the Denver-Julesburg Colorado Basin differs from parts of the Permian Basin, the great move in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Colorado ranks fifth nationally in oil production and sixth in natural gas, according to the US Energy Information Administration. UU.

"The problem with DJ Basin is that if prices remain around $ 32 (per barrel) or fall at $ 20, that is not economical. That is below the breakeven point," Johnson said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here