Colorado oil producers have less cushioning as oil prices plummet, says an analyst

The situation for the oil and gas market will probably remain volatile for at least the next two months, as demand remains low due to the fall in activity fueled by the coronavirus and the fall in oil prices, they said analysts on Monday.

Oil prices plummeted after Russia rejected Saudi Arabia's plan for more pronounced cuts in production. Saudi Arabia proposed reducing production by another 1.5 million barrels in addition to the existing cuts of 2.1 million barrels agreed by the so-called Opec + alliance to stabilize prices.

But when Russia resisted, Saudi Arabia said it would increase its production. That caused prices to drop to around $ 28 per barrel over the weekend, said Bernadette Johnson, vice president of strategic analysis at Enverus, which provides data and intelligence to energy companies.

"Oil prices have taken the sharpest center since 1991," said Jack Strauss, President Miller of Applied Economics at the Daniels School of Business at the University of Denver.

Companies in Colorado felt the blows. Occidental Petroleum, the dominant producer in Colorado's Front Range, saw its shares closed at $ 12.51 per share, a 52% drop since Friday's close of $ 26.86. Noble Energy, another major Colorado producer, saw its shares drop 29.8% on Monday and the Denver-based PDC Energy shares fell 48.2%.

Strauss said that when he refused to reduce production, Russia made it clear that it targeted US producers of bituminous shale. The United States is the world's largest producer of crude oil.

Johnson, who attributed Russia's actions to "aggressive maneuvers by Saudi Arabia," said that although prices rose above $ 30 a barrel on Monday, he expects volatility to continue at least until efforts to contain the Coronavirus spread change to treatment and mitigate the effects. . Then, the quarantines will rise and people and products will begin to move more, generating more demand for oil and gas.

"Now, all eyes are on demand," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the prices of oil and gas operators will depend on how they are positioned physically and financially. The breakeven point for businesses in the Denver-Julesburg Colorado Basin differs from parts of the Permian Basin, the great move in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Colorado ranks fifth nationally in oil production and sixth in natural gas, according to the US Energy Information Administration. UU.

"The problem with DJ Basin is that if prices remain around $ 32 (per barrel) or fall at $ 20, that is not economical. That is below the breakeven point," Johnson said.

However, in the Permian Basin, companies can earn money in many places at lower prices, Johnson said. Production rates and drilling costs help determine the point at which operators reach the breakeven point, earn or lose money.

Another problem for the industry is that it was in a bear market before the coronavirus arrived and Russia and Saudi Arabia clashed, Strauss said.

"Of all the main sectors, energy has had the lowest performance for more than a year," Strauss said. “Profits have already been low in energy, prices have been low in energy. This means that they will be in trouble. "

Strauss added that between $ 30 and $ 35 per barrel of oil, many American companies will find it unprofitable to drill.

Dan Haley, CEO and president of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association commercial group, said in an email that the oil and gas industry is resilient, "especially in Colorado, where we had to endure an aggressive regulatory agenda in the last years,quot;.

The industry has become good at reducing production costs, Haley said. However, if prices remain low enough long enough, Colorado's tax base will be negatively affected, he added, because the oil and gas industry pays approximately $ 1 billion in taxes annually.

"In Colorado and throughout the United States, we enjoy much greater energy security and related economic benefits than 20 years ago," said Lynn Granger, executive director of the American Petroleum Institute-Colorado, in an email. "The reality is that American energy leadership is a stabilizing force in world markets and protects consumers from price fluctuations."

Johnson said companies that have filled their positions in financial markets will be better equipped to get out of tumultuous markets.

Coverage is when a company insures the price it receives for future oil and gas production, protecting it when prices fall.

Before the global outbreak of coronavirus and before the explosion of the pact by Russia and Saudi Arabia, US oil and gas producers. UU. They were dealing with lower prices amid uncertainty about trade with China. A repression by lenders who demand that producers pay the debt and release more cash has led to reduced production.

After completing its acquisition of Anadarko in 2019, Occidental Petroleum said it would reduce its spending in the Rocky Mountains from $ 1.7 billion in 2019 to $ 1 billion this year to reduce its debt. Anadarko was the dominant producer in Front Range.

Last week, Exxon Mobil said it will reduce its production in the Permian basin as the spread of the coronavirus slows the economy. The company said the offer has exceeded demand and that the coronavirus has aggravated the situation.

There are 820 oil and gas platforms working across the country and 26 in the Denver-Julesburg basin, Johnson said. The national total was 1,200 at the end of 2018 across the country and 39 in Front Range.

But companies, as they have done in previous recessions, will be more efficient, reduce and manage their money, Johnson said.

"This is not something we have not seen before and it is not something we cannot resist."

And Strauss believes that Saudi Arabia's accelerated production will be temporary because it is also losing money.

"Saudi Arabia has no incentive to keep it so low," he said. "Everyone gets hurt."