Colorado approves bill to replace Columbus Day with Cabrini Day

Colorado is at a feather stroke to abolish Columbus Day.

The state legislature took the final step on Tuesday to a bill that would replace Columbus Day with a new state holiday, the first Monday in October, in honor of Frances Xavier Cabrini.

It is believed that the proposed Cabrini Day would be the first paid state holiday to recognize a woman anywhere in this country.

The bill now only needs the governor's signature to become law. His staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but is not expected to oppose the bill.

The main sponsor of the bill, Adrienne Benavidez, of D-Commerce City, has been trying for years to abolish Columbus Day, which she calls "a suppurating sore." Previous failed bills proposed to replace the day with Colorado Day, Indigenous Peoples Day or an Election Day holiday, but those and other concepts met with bipartisan resistance and the outrage of some Italian Americans They take pride in Columbus Day.

Honoring Cabrini, an American Italian and the patron saint of immigrants, was an acceptable compromise for Benavidez, his fellow Democrats and for many of those who opposed previous bills.

Benavidez called Cabrini, who unlike Columbus has direct ties to Colorado, a "great humanitarian,quot; and said Monday that he is "elated,quot; that the bill has been passed.

"The continuation of a racist holiday hurts people, and this says that we as a state no longer want to be part of that," he said.

No Republican voted for this bill either in the House or in the Senate. Many of them complained that the bill amounted to a rewriting of history. Others said that all people, including Columbus, have darker sides in their stories, and should not be punished for that. State Rep. Richard Holtorf, a Republican for Akron, said on the floor of the House last month that the indigenous people Columbus encountered were not always pleasant or peaceful people, a comment that inspired the incredulous laughs of the Democrats.

Benavidez refuted the criticism on Monday.

"It's not a rewriting of history at all," he said. "It is that we recognize that Columbus should not be revered."