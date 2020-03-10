Coachella music festival postponed until October amid coronavirus concerns – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – The organizer of the Cochella music festival has postponed the event until October, due to the concerns of COVID-19.

Cochella is perhaps the biggest and most anticipated music festival of the year.

Goldenvoice posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon, saying the decision comes "at a time of universal uncertainty," and urges everyone to "follow the guidelines and protocols set by public health officials."

Coachella is now scheduled for October 9, 10 and 11, 2020. The festival was originally scheduled for mid-April.

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival is also postponed. Goldenvoice tweeted that the new dates are October 16, 17 and 18, 2020.

Goldenvoice assured fans that all tickets for April dates for both festivals will be honored.

As for fans who bought tickets, but cannot attend the new dates, they will be notified before March 13 on how to get a refund.

Last year, artists from the Bay Area were among the artists, including Grammy-winning soul R&B singer H.E.R.