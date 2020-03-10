Coachella may be postponed due to coronavirus scare

The coronavirus attacks again. Reportedly, Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and the rest of the festival's leading artists will move to October due to fear of the coronavirus outbreak. TMZ reported that agents of several renowned acts have rescheduled their dates for October 9 and October 16.

Goldenvoice, the Coachella promoter, is currently informing all artist representatives. Currently, however, no official announcement has been made from the Coachella spokesperson. Initially, it was scheduled for April 10 and April 17, but Coachella, like other festivals, has chosen to change dates.

Last week, South By Southwest Film Festival also postponed its dates in addition to the Ultra Music Festival and Pearl Jam. The stagecoach, also, the country music festival, postponed its dates from April 24 to October 23.

As most know, this will not be the first time an important tour schedule is changed. Even Justin Bieber degraded several of his concerts in stadiums to arenas, although some media have claimed that it has more to do with the mediocre response of fans instead of the coronavirus.

As previously reported, Justin Bieber had to change several of his shows to arenas, instead of stadiums as originally planned, due to the decrease in ticket sales. The tour was announced in support of their new album, Changes, That included the song, "Yummy."

Ciara recently postponed dates as well. Also, the latest James Bond movie, No time to die Starring Daniel Craig in his last effort as the notorious secret agent, he was postponed until November of this year after an extensive and expensive promotion. It was reported that the film would lose approximately $ 30 million due to reprogramming.

The news of the cancellation of the artists comes almost at the same time that the Italian government put the closure of the entire nation.

According to CNN, cities like Venice, Milan and Rome have become ghost towns as citizens now live a life with curfew. So far, there have been 9,000 infections and 630 deaths.



