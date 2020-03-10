Coachella Festival will be rescheduled due to the outbreak of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLc658f1d5acb1fac8d2113a19b70dfb7a11% %MINIFYHTMLc658f1d5acb1fac8d2113a19b70dfb7a12%

The annual music and arts festival, which will feature Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott, among others this year, will be held initially during two weekends in April.

The organizers of the Coachella festival in California are in talks to move the event to October amid continuing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The annual music and arts festival was scheduled to take place during two weekends in April, but rising fears about fan health have prompted Golden Voice promoters to consider rescheduling the six-day event

A decision is expected before the end of the week.

The promoters are reportedly also working to move the Stagecoach country music festival, which takes place in the same place as Coachella, in October.

Festival organizers may be forced to disconnect Coachella and Stagecoach while Riverside County officials in California struggle to contain COVID-19 after three cases of the virus were confirmed on Monday, March 9.