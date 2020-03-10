Classes are canceled for St. Paul's schools while teachers go on strike – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – St. Paul Public School teachers will go on strike on Tuesday, after last-minute efforts to reach a contractual agreement failed, said the union representing the teachers.

The strike, the district's first strike since 1946, will cancel classes for approximately 37,000 students and force parents to make alternative plans for their children.

The school district and the union representing the teachers negotiated for six days in a row and continued talking until Monday night in an effort to avoid a strike. On Monday, Superintendent Joe Gothard asked the union to take the contractual dispute to arbitration rather than strike, Pioneer Press reported.

"This is a way to avoid a strike and keep our students in school," Gothard said in a statement. "I don't think a strike is good for anyone, especially for our students. Nor do I think a strike is inevitable, and interest arbitration is a way of ensuring that children are in school while the negotiation process continues."

But union spokeswoman Megan Boldt said the union was not interested in that. She said the union submitted another proposal to the district on Monday afternoon.

The union has said it has not seen a significant movement on more important issues, including additional resources for mental health, multilingual and special education needs. He said in a statement early Tuesday that the district's latest proposal "drastically reduced,quot; the amount of support staff the union proposed.

"We wanted to terminate this contract and be at school with our students on Tuesday morning," said Nick Faber, president of the Saint Paul Federation of Educators. "Unfortunately, after more than nine months and marathon negotiations over the weekend, district leaders were unwilling to move forward on issues that educators and parents know will help students thrive and break racial barriers in our schools. "

As part of the strike plan of the St. Paul Public Schools, classes should be canceled on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but breakfast and lunch will be served in some communities and schools and 24 public schools will serve meals.

Sixth through twelfth grade students will be able to keep their iPads issued by the school and access academic resources online. And as of Thursday, the district will open seven sites for up to 4,000 children of primary school age, where they could be supervised, the Star Tribune reported.

