City Girls & # 39; JT celebrates the release of federal custody with selfies in bed

Yung Miami's bandmate was transferred to a rehabilitation center after her release from jail in October 2019 after serving 16 months behind bars for credit card fraud.

City girls rapper JT You are finally back in your own home after completing your custody sentence related to identity theft charges.

The star based in Miami, Florida, who rose to fame with his bandmate Yung Miami after appearing in DuckThe success of 2018 "In My Feelings" was released from jail in October (2019) after serving 16 months behind bars for credit card fraud, but was later transferred to a social reintegration center, where she had to spend the Last part of his sentence. .

JT, real name Jatavia Johnson, was officially released from federal custody on Friday, March 6 and, the next morning, celebrated the first night in her own bed in almost two years by sharing a series of selfies on Twitter.

However, the 27-year-old will have to maintain her best behavior, since now she will spend a year on probation, during which she will have to undergo a random drug test within the first 15 days, and stay away from firearms and controlled substances. You will also have to perform 200 hours of community service, TMZ reports.