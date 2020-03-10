Christine McVie – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – Christine McVie (born Christine Anne Perfect on July 12, 1943) is a British singer / songwriter and keyboardist, best known as a member of Fleetwood Mac (and was married to group member John McVie from 1968-1976).

He was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac and later received the Ivor Novello Award for the path of the British Academy of Composers, Composers and Authors.

It is a 1984 song and the main song of his second solo album.

It was written by McVie and Todd Sharp, produced by Russ Titelman, and runs 3:52 on the Warner Brothers record label. He reached # 10 on Billboard but was # 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary and Mainstream Rock charts, and # 1 on the Canada RPM Adult Contemporary list.

This would be his only top 10 song in the US. UU.

Steve Winwood, Todd Sharp and Lindsay Buckingham support her in the song.

Enjoy!