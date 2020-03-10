China's leader travels through the coronavirus epidemic center, indicating confidence

BEIJING – China's powerful leader, Xi Jinping, toured Wuhan, the city at the center of a global epidemic, for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus began, hoping to show that his government contained a crisis that has tarnished his Image at home and abroad.
With a blue mask, Mr. Xi failed to declare victory, but his visit clearly intended to send a powerful signal that the government believes that the worst of the national emergency could soon end in China, as well as others. countries are being hit by other countries. Your own shoots. As if to echo the message, some cities, even in the surrounding province of Hubei, announced plans to loosen some of the most burdensome limits imposed on millions of people.
"Hubei and Wuhan have been the most decisive battlefield in this fight to contain the epidemic," Xi said in statements reported by state media Tuesday night. "Through hard efforts, there has been a promising turn in the containment of epidemics in Hubei and Wuhan, and we have achieved important provisional results."
Mr. Xi and other Communist Party officials have faced a torrent of criticism at home and abroad for the initial delays and obfuscation that accelerated the spread of the virus. Now that the infection rate is slowing down, they have responded by portraying China as a pioneer in the global effort to contain the coronavirus.
China's counterattack in what Mr. Xi has called a "people's war,quot; has included severe restrictions on travel and personal freedoms that were widely questioned at first, but that other nations like Italy now also reluctantly choose.
Mr. Xi warned against any premature inclination to ease the restrictions, saying that the tasks ahead were still "arduous and heavy." "Don't show loosening at all," he said. "Take a close, solid and detailed understanding of each part of prevention and control efforts."
Mr. Xi flew to Wuhan in the morning and ran through several sites in the deeply traumatized city of 11 million people who have remained largely under confinement for almost seven weeks. The city and the surrounding province of Hubei have accounted for all but 112 of the 3,136 deaths in mainland China.
Mr. Xi stopped at a community center, where he met with volunteers from the sidewalk party and a hospital. especially built in a matter of days in February to treat thousands of victims of the epidemic, an achievement that the government has repeatedly promoted as evidence of its ability to gather resources in a crisis. When he passed an apartment complex, Mr. Xi and other officials looked up to greet residents who were still obliged, for the most part, to remain in their homes.
"He has to leave," said Rong Jian, a policy writer in Beijing, about the visit, and said Xi said he was personally directing the government's response. "If he doesn't go, what he calls personal command and personal leadership has no practical importance."
Mr. Xi went out of his way to express his sympathy for the plight of the region's residents and, unusually in a political system that rarely acknowledges mistakes, to express something close to contrition.
"After so much self-isolation, the public in Hubei, Wuhan and those areas so affected have some emotions to let off steam," he said. "We must understand and show tolerance and acceptance, intensifying the intensity of our efforts in all aspects."
Mr. Xi's tour dominated state media throughout the day, as was surely intended, but it will take more than a propaganda campaign to relieve the anguish and pain that the epidemic has already caused and repair the damage to the economy, It could take months to return to normal.
Hundreds of millions of Chinese still live under quarantine restrictions, with limited travel between cities. Large factories barely work and millions of small businesses face uncertainty, if not ruin.
In recent days, official numbers have offered some hope that the virtual siege could be declining.
The National Health Commission of China reported Tuesday that only 19 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours and 17 deaths. All but two of the new infections occurred in Wuhan; The other two involved people who contracted the virus abroad.
That means that, for the third consecutive day, the virus has not spread outside the source of the outbreak, according to official accounting.
Even in Wuhan, the government has declared that some neighborhoods are free of new infections. The city has also closed 12 of the 14 temporary shelters it opened in exhibition centers and sports stadiums to isolate thousands of infected people.
The Paper, a news site controlled by the Communist Party, Published photographs of cavernous sands full of beds now empty of patients. The last two centers, which house patients with mild cases, may also close soon.
Qianjiang, a city in Hubei that is about 90 miles, or 150 kilometers, west of Wuhan, announced Tuesday that it will begin lifting restrictions on its residents "in the very near future." Residents of two other cities in the province, Huanggang and Yichang, posted photos and videos on social networks that show open hairdressers, spring flowers and workers who remove obstacles, suggesting that life could return to normal.
However, some complained that they had encountered difficulties leaving their apartment complexes, despite the guarantees they could. Others who are still locked up wondered when they would also be released.
"So many days have passed with new infections here, we healthy people don't deserve to live too?" wrote a resident of a smaller city near Yichang. "Those who do not die from becoming infected with the virus will die from being trapped."
Despite its aggressive efforts to censor public demonstrations of discontent, the government has not been able to quell the anger that the epidemic has caused at home.
Only a few days before Mr. Xi's visit, the senior government official in Wuhan was interrupted while leading a delegation on a tour of a residential complex. "False! Everything is false!" a resident he shouted to the delegation, led by Sun Chunlan, deputy prime minister, who spearheaded the national government's response in Wuhan.
Until today, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang had been the highest ranking leader to visit Wuhan, but that was almost seven weeks ago, just days after the closure was closed on January 23. At that time, the death toll had just exceeded 100.
Mr. Xi has been a relatively remote figure during the crisis, delegating the daily meetings of a national working group to the prime minister. Mr. Xi has appeared more selectively and only in tightly controlled environments. He has met with foreign leaders, chaired a series of meetings of the Politburo Standing Committee and only ventured twice to Beijing to visit hospitals and government offices.
In Wuhan, authorities sent police officers at least to some apartment buildings to keep residents away from their windows, presumably to avoid any repetition of the teasing that the previous delegation found.
That did not stop him online, where a user in Weibo made fun of Mr. Xi after a photograph appeared in the state media showing him holding a videoconference with a patient and medical workers. "Getting to the video chat," the user wrote. “Does the network in Beijing not work?
However, in other parts of the city, residents who have been largely confined to their homes joyfully posted rare visions of Mr. Xi in videos taken through their windows. In one, Mr. Xi left a small bus and greeted the residents who shouted: "Wuhan, jia you,quot;, a phrase that translates as "add oil,quot; but is understood as a stimulus, such as "Let's go."
A resident, Zhao Qian, welcomed the visit, saying it was a sign that the central leadership was paying close attention to the situation, but that she still blamed local officials for mismanaging the government's response.
"At first, they hid the initial reports, which ended up affecting the lives of many people," he said. Ms. Zhao gave birth in early January to a daughter with a congenital heart condition. Due to the focus on the coronavirus, her daughter was unable to receive treatment for weeks. His family is recovering from the financial effects of the prolonged blockade.
"I haven't been able to go to work, so they haven't paid me," he said. "For a common family, it is a lot of financial pressure."
The reports and research were contributed by Claire Fu, Tiffany May, Zoe Mou, Amy Qin and Li Yuan.
%MINIFYHTML7125616f05f61060ab88e4f55446028c17%