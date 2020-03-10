China's leader travels through the coronavirus epidemic center, indicating confidence

"He has to leave," said Rong Jian, a policy writer in Beijing, about the visit, and said Xi said he was personally directing the government's response. "If he doesn't go, what he calls personal command and personal leadership has no practical importance."

Mr. Xi went out of his way to express his sympathy for the plight of the region's residents and, unusually in a political system that rarely acknowledges mistakes, to express something close to contrition.

"After so much self-isolation, the public in Hubei, Wuhan and those areas so affected have some emotions to let off steam," he said. "We must understand and show tolerance and acceptance, intensifying the intensity of our efforts in all aspects."

Mr. Xi's tour dominated state media throughout the day, as was surely intended, but it will take more than a propaganda campaign to relieve the anguish and pain that the epidemic has already caused and repair the damage to the economy, It could take months to return to normal.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese still live under quarantine restrictions, with limited travel between cities. Large factories barely work and millions of small businesses face uncertainty, if not ruin.

In recent days, official numbers have offered some hope that the virtual siege could be declining.

The National Health Commission of China reported Tuesday that only 19 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours and 17 deaths. All but two of the new infections occurred in Wuhan; The other two involved people who contracted the virus abroad.