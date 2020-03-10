Cheltenham Festival: The Conditional dismisses Kildisart to win Ultima Handicap Chase | Racing news

The Conditional overcame a terrible mistake two to win the Ultimate Handicap Chase for Brendan Powell and coach David Bridgwater at the Cheltenham Festival.

Bridgwater's 15-2 shot fell on his nose just as he began to close the two leaders, but he climbed the hill to beat Kildisart by the neck, with two-fourths of a quarter of Discorama in third.

Vinndication, who had disputed leadership with Cepage for a long time, simply could not get home and fell back to the room near the line.

"What a great rider, I thought we were full (after the mistake)," said Bridgwater, a regular from Cheltenham during his saddle career before becoming a coach.

"He's a brilliant rider, he gave him a peach (for a walk). I was confident last night, this is amazing. I'm very excited."