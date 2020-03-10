Cheltenham Festival: Shishkin lands Obstacle of the Supreme Novices in exciting final | Racing news

Nicky Henderson's Shishkin came somehow out of the rhythm to deny Abacadabras in an exciting end to the Obstacle of the Supreme Novices, the inaugural race of the Cheltenham 2020 Festival.

The six-year-old boy, ridden by Nico de Boinville, overcame his duel with Abacadabras after the last in an event-filled edition of the extensive two-mile rookie championship.

The victory was a tonic for Henderson's yard, as the stable star Altior had been ruled out of defending his Chase Champion crown on Tuesday.

But it was hardly in the second last obstacle, where Shishkin was one of several horses severely hampered by the fall of Elixir D & # 39; Ainay, who had almost hit the front despite being constantly hampered by Asterion Forlonge, who himself had Been jumping badly to your right.

De Boinville managed to escape from close combat and made peace to jump the last one with Abacadabras before narrowly surpassing his rival in the last steps.

Henderson's Chantry House finished in third place ahead of Asterion Forlonge and another Seven Barrows prisoner, Allart, who ranked fifth.