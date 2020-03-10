Cheltenham Festival: Ravenhill gives amateur leader Jamie Codd another great winner | Racing news

Outstanding amateur jockey Jamie Codd showed his class again when Ravenhill remained sadly to win the National Hunt Chase, the final on the opening day of the Cheltenham 2020 Festival.

Gordon Elliott's charge, sent on 1/12, crossed the race from the final corner, but he had to dig deep to repel Lord Du Mesnil (11/2).

The runner-up was stuck to Ravenhill to reach the final fence, but he went through it and could not recover, giving Ravenhill and Codd all the advantage they needed.

The favorite with a lot of support, Carefully Selected, was well defeated and seemed not to finish better than the third when he grieved in a very tired fall on the final fence.

That left the outsider 33/1, Lamanver Pippin, to beat Forza Milan for third place in the race, which had reduced a couple of stadiums from his previous four-mile trip.

Elliott said: "It's brilliant. Jamie gave him a great ride. He was worried he would stay, so we said we'd run away. I'm very lucky that Jamie is coming for me, he's a star."

"He traveled brilliantly and I am absolutely delighted to have a winner after hitting the crossbar a couple of times."

"Now he will go directly to the Irish Grand National."