Cheltenham Festival: Put the teapot in Arkle lands under Aidan Coleman | Racing news

Put The Kettle On resisted the challenge of Fakir D & # 39; Oudairies to win the Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Henry de Bromhead trained Arkle's favorite Notebook, but it was his other runner, ejected as a 16/1 outsider, who proved to be stronger in a driving final with Fakir D & # 39; Oudairies.

The winner was one of only two mares who participated in the race.

The runner-up did no favor by walking through the second fence from the end, and while doing his best to close the gap that climbed the hill, Put The Kettle On refused to bend and passed the pole a length and a half to the good.

Rouge Vif ran a good third race, with the winner's stable companion notebook, the favorite 5-2 by force of successive Grade One victories in Leopardstown, finally disappointing.

The winning rider said: "I was having a little fun all the time, and then, when I turned in, I would get sick if they hit me."

"She's a good mare. I turned off the curve and kicked her to the penultimate and she got up completely in the center and I thought & # 39; great, we're already out & # 39 ;.

"Then I was just praying. If she had been beaten, she would have had very bad luck, but she is a very good mare."

"It's your jump, it's a joy to behold. It's simply brilliant."