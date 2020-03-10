Cheltenham Festival: powers of the Imperial Aura for the Chase glory of disability of Northern Trust Company | Racing news

Imperial Aura justified strong market support to win the disabled persecution of Northern Trust Company novices by Kim Bailey and David Bass.

In second place twice in Cheltenham already this season, he was expelled from the favorite set 4-1 and remained on the hill.

For the second time in the afternoon, Davy Russell got on the straight with a double handful, this time in Galvin, but once again he had to settle for the second best in the other market leader.

Imperial Aura enjoyed the ascent to the line, leaving three quarters and a quarter away. Hold The Note was third in 10/1 with Whatmore (16/1) in fourth.