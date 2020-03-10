Cheltenham Festival back hygiene measures | Racing news

Cheltenham officials have supported the measures in force in the course to help combat the outbreak of coronavirus.

A greater number of washbasins and hand sanitizing stations have been established, as crowds, around 60,000 each day, and horses descend in the Cotswolds from Britain, Ireland and France.

Ian Renton, regional head of races in the southwest of the Jockey Club racetracks, told BBC Breakfast: "We have been in very close contact with the Government during the last fortnight and we have listened to them and listened to their advice, and they have been great It helps in telling us what they think is right.

"As we heard yesterday, they want business to continue as usual in this country and sporting events like this take place."

"Therefore, we have taken many precautions to ensure that race attendees have access to soap and water and can follow government advice on hygiene.

"We have created 24 plates of disinfectant gel, which arrived with us last night, to ensure that race attendees can take all possible precautions."

When asked what impact the cancellation of the Festival would have had, Renton said: "We have insurance to cover these events, since we said we would have followed the advice in any direction.

"I think everyone is looking forward to these four days. The Festival is very much an event in the United Kingdom and Ireland, that's where the horses, riders and coaches come from."

"We have some runners from France during the four days, but it is less international than flat races."

"It is a great event for all participants, as well as at the local level. It is a great event for the local economy, so we are very happy that the Government has considered that the Festival should continue this year."