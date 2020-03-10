Charlton's majority shareholder, Tahnoon Nimer, resigns as director in the middle of a dispute | Soccer news

Last update: 03/10/20 10:27 am
The majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has reigned as director of Charlton Athletic with "immediate effect,quot;.
%MINIFYHTMLcd4e89ec94bd1f06365751fd648ba58911%%MINIFYHTMLcd4e89ec94bd1f06365751fd648ba58912%
Charlton's hierarchy is locked in a bitter dispute after executive president Matt Southall issued a statement saying he will meet with his legal representatives and "discuss an action for defamation,quot; by an alleged letter that Nimer sent to the senior management team of the club.
Charlton issued a statement Tuesday saying: "After the events of March 9, your position is now unsustainable and the board has no choice but to accept your resignation."
More to follow …