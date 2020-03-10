Charlton in dispute while Matt Southall issues a statement on Tahnoon Nimer | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLacb6f5795a1d508b21a1af155a79fdde11% %MINIFYHTMLacb6f5795a1d508b21a1af155a79fdde12%







Charlton's hierarchy is locked in a bitter dispute after executive president Matt Southall issued a statement about majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer.

Southall says he will meet with his legal representatives and "discuss an action for defamation,quot; by an alleged letter that Nimer sent to the club's senior management team.

The club has the backing of Nimer's Panorama Magic General Contracting LLC corporation, but Nimer has announced its intention to leave the club, saying in an Instagram post: "Unfortunately, I discovered that the club's financial resources were exploited in a way immoral and incorrect behavior. "

Southall says the EFL is aware of the situation, with its statement Monday night saying: "I want Charlton fans to know and understand what is happening before rumors and speculation get completely out of control." .

"On Monday, Tahnoon Nimer sent an incredibly damaging letter on behalf of Panorama Magic General Contracting LLC to members of the club's senior management team. In the letter, he made accusations about me and my conduct, which my lawyers immediately refuted.

"They have caught my attention that he has repeated and even expanded the malicious falsehoods made in the initial letter. As a result, I will now meet with my lawyers to discuss an action for defamation. However, my immediate priority is to protect the club and Your staff of these harmful statements.

"They also contained in that letter the claims that he had appointed an executive director, an action that, as advised by the club's lawyers, would be outside the parameters of Panorama's influence. Even more worrisome, the letter also threatened the members of the senior management team with legal action if they did not meet their demands.

"This is completely unacceptable and detrimental to the morale of such a loyal and dedicated staff and the proper functioning of the football club."

"One of the claims in the letter was that the & # 39; disadvantageous contracts & # 39; had been authorized by me. I can only conclude that the majority shareholder did not agree with my decision to give Lee Bowyer a new contract in the agreed terms, since that is the only important contract signed in my time as executive president.

"For the avoidance of doubt, both Jonathan Heller and I have passed the EFL Owners and Directors Test. However, the majority shareholder still has to satisfy the EFL regarding the source of their funds, despite the numerous requests made by the EFL and a number of deadlines that have been ignored by him.

"This failure obviously limited our ability to negotiate in the transfer window, although I closely related to the EFL and made sure they were aware of every agreement we were planning so that they could be properly sanctioned. I remain in close contact with the EFL. who also know the dispute between me and the majority shareholder.

"It is a crucial moment of the season and it seems appropriate that all interested parties direct their efforts in support of the team and the club. Therefore, it is disappointing that the majority shareholder acts that way and tries to buy Dinamo Bucharest to the point where He imagined himself in Romania during Saturday's meeting.

"The Board and the Senior Management team are determined to have Charlton Athletic run sensibly, responsibly and sustainably, but this is becoming very difficult due to the actions of the majority shareholder and his inability to provide the necessary satisfaction to the EFL or to the funds you have always promised to invest.

"To date, not a single penny of the promised funds has been provided. The board will continue to make decisions in the best interest of the club, its fans, its players and its staff with the full support of dedicated and loyal senior management. equipment.

"We expect a successful conclusion this season."