Charlie Sheen criticizes Corey Feldman's claim that he violated Corey Haim

Charlie Sheenis vehemently denying Corey FeldmanThe claim that he violated Corey haim on the set of the movie Luke.
ME! News can confirm that Sheen was accused of raping a 13-year-old Haim on the set of the 1986 film Luke in the new Feldman documentary (My) truth: the rape of two Coreys. According to Entertainment WeeklyFeldman specifically claimed: "He said: & # 39; Charlie leaned me between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anyone could have passed, anyone could have seen it & # 39;".
Feldman's ex Susannah Sprague He also echoed his accusations.
However, Sheen said The Huffington Post, "These sick, twisted and extravagant allegations never occurred." He also stated that he expects people to consider "what mother (of Haim) Judy Haim You have to say ".
In 2017, Judy defended Charlie from the accusations, which were initially made public by the National researcher and actor Dominick Brascia. "My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. Everything was invented … If my son were here to hear all this, he would vomit," Haim insisted.
Corey Haim never named Charlie Sheen as his rapist during his short life. He died of pneumonia at age 38.
Although Haim never publicized his alleged sexual abuse, his mother said he was sexually abused during his career. About him Dr. Oz Show, she claimed that another nameless man was the person who assaulted her son.
Over the years, these accusations have been mentioned numerous times. Sheen previously took the National researcher to court for defamation of character. Finally, Sheen voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit in 2018, with a spokesman for the Investigator telling TheWrap in 2018 that they "amicably resolved,quot; the case out of court.
