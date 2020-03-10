Charlie Sheen accused of raping Corey Haim in broad daylight

Wenn

In a new documentary, Corey Feldman states that his late Canadian friend was sexually abused by alum & # 39; Two and a Half Men & # 39; between two trailers in the 1980s.

Up News Info –

Corey Feldman has made the surprising statement that Charlie Sheen sexually abused his friend Corey haim in the 1980s

The "The Goonies" star has been mocking the release of his explosive documentary, stating that "everyone on the planet will know" who raped Haim after it was made public.

%MINIFYHTMLe99ba3461c25d15a8a3422f4549be7af11% %MINIFYHTMLe99ba3461c25d15a8a3422f4549be7af12%

And while the movie's release "My truth: the violation of two Coreys"On the website he was marred with technical difficulties on Monday, March 9, with Feldman claiming he had been hacked, those at a Los Angeles premiere watched the movie in its entirety.

After the screening, The Los Angeles Times journalist Amy Kaufman tweeted that Sheen had been named as Haim's abuser in the movie.

"In #MYTRUTHDOC, @Corey_Feldman alleges that Corey Haim told him he was raped by Charlie Sheen on the 1985 set of" Lucas. "Sheen has denied this claim previously and does not issue a new denial in the film," he tweeted.

"In the movie, Feldman says that Haim told him that Sheen had tipped it in broad daylight between two trailers and sodomized. Crisco oil was supposedly used as a lubricant. The story comes from the screening, the only place where it was screened. the movie from the live streaming website didn't load. "

Feldman does not claim that Sheen raped him, but previously stated that "he was raped emotionally. I was disturbed." He had already identified his alleged abusers as former club owner Alphy Hoffman and actor Jon Grissom.

Sheen previously denied the claim that he had had sex with Haim when he was made by the former actor Dominick Brascia in 2017

"Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas," Brascia told the Enquirer at the time. "He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said that after it happened, Sheen got very cold and turned him down. When Corey wanted to waste time again, Charlie wasn't interested."

A statement issued through their representatives at the time said: "Charlie Sheen categorically denies these accusations."

Sheen has not yet responded to Feldman's claims in the documentary.