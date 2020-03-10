Charles Barkley shoots Draymond Green, calls him "the least famous person in the boy band,quot;

%MINIFYHTML8452118fb6920d1f7e61d96fa862090811% %MINIFYHTML8452118fb6920d1f7e61d96fa862090812%

Did you really think that Charles Barkley wasn't going to answer?

After a few hits from the Warriors forward Draymond Green on Friday, the "NBA on TNT,quot; analyst responded as part of an interview during Tuesday's edition of "The Dan Patrick Show." Green previously told reporters that he was going to take Barkley's job and said Barkley was not "smart,quot; or "qualified,quot; enough to talk about basketball at his level.

Barkley rejected Green's comments with what amounted to a verbal pat on the head.

"My job is safe," said Barkley. "Draymond Green is a good guy. I like Draymond. He's a good player. But do you know what he is? He's like the boy in the boy band that is the least important member, and he thinks the crowd is cheering him on. No He realizes he is standing next to Justin Timberlake.

"He's the least famous person in the boy band, and thinks he's a star … Enjoy being in the band because you'll never have successful singles."

"He's the least famous person in the boy band, and he thinks he's a star. And he isn't. He's lucky to be in the boy band. He thinks all the girls are screaming for him. No, they're screaming for Justin Timberlake. " . " -Charles Barkley on Draymond Green

The Hall of Fame member said the exchange with Green was a lot of fun because he simply likes to "mess,quot; with him. However, that did not prevent him from slipping into another take before Patrick moved on to another subject.

"He has no face for television. He has a face for radio," Barkley said. "So he won't get my television concert."

In addition to the green talk, Barkley also talked about the impact of the coronavirus on fan attendance at sporting events, the NBA MVP race and how he is selling his own memories to help his hometown.

You can watch Barkley's full interview with Patrick below.