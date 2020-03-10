Championship selections of players, sleepers, betting tips

The Florida swing so far has been excellent after consecutive competitive tournaments in The Honda Classic and API. This week, the PGA Tour hosts its main event, The Players Championship, which is held in the iconic TPC Sawgrass Stadium. The deepest golf course will compete for the biggest sport portfolio ($ 15 million) and the biggest winning share with $ 2.7 million, so there is no shortage of interesting options for your betting card. Tiger Woods is the only elite player who will not be there, as he is dealing with a backache.

TPC Sawgrass is a field built for TV, and has one of the best finishing stages in all golf with the Par-5 16 score, the iconic green of Island 17 and the extremely difficult Par-4 18. Sawgrass is a course that requires precision over power, and course architect Pete Dye set out to punish bad punches in TPC Sawgrass.

PGA DFS: Lineup Builder | How to win

Hitting the ball is the name of the game in The Players Championship, and outside of Webb Simpson in 2018, which turned off the lights, the last 10 winners have won at least four hits on the field as they approach. Outside the tee, players can choose to take less of a driver in many of the Par 4s and still keep a short iron on their approach shot. While you can score on Sawgrass if you're hitting it well, missing greens can cause awkward lies and difficult chip shots that can destroy a score card at the end of the day. Add the dozens of water obstacles around TPC Sawgrass and you will have a course where you can exit the tournament with just one or two bad iron shots.

The Players is always a minefield for the best players in the world, and we should expect to see many big names that don't make it to the weekend. The nature of TPC Sawgrass brings many of the shorter hitters into play and offers great value for direct bets on players over 50/1 and on top 10 / top 5 bets for players with long odds.

World No. 1 and defending player champion Rory McIlroy is the clear favorite before the tournament at +725, which is quite surprising considering the strength and depth of field. There are a lot of great players in the 20 / 1-30 / 1 range, and I expect guys like Bryson Dechambeau (22/1), Xander Schaffele (25/1), Tommy Fleetwood (28/1) and Dustin Johnson (28 / 1) to get a lot of attention to their prices.

Key statistics

Beats won: focus

Beats won: around the greens

Putting Bermuda

Player championship betting tips, odds

Absolute bets to consider

* fees through DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Thomas 1/17

The pre-tournament favorite, Rory McIlroy, has absolute odds of +725. While it's hard for him to dislike how the player defending champion prepares for this week, his odds open up a lot of value to other boys at the top of the board, such as Jon Rahm (11/1), Thomas (1/17) ), and Bryson Dechambeau (22/1), among others. You are likely to face a difficult decision between these three players if you pass McIlroy at the top, and for me, Thomas has a slight advantage in his odds of 17/1.

A few weeks ago we backed Thomas at WGC-Mexico, and he had a good performance, but he fell short after a tough final round 73. Number 17/1 suggests that the books are sleeping on Thomas, who has taken the past Two free weeks to prepare this event. TPC Sawgrass puts an extreme emphasis on the iron game, and Thomas ticks all the squares in that department, ranking eighth on the Tour this season in "winning strokes: approach,quot; and seventh in "150-175 yard approach."

Brooks Koepka 45/1

Nothing about Koepka's game at this time would suggest that he is close to a victory, but 45/1 is simply a disrespectful number for the four-time Major champion. Time and again, we have seen Koepka raise his game on the biggest golf stages, and a trip to Sawgrass with the biggest bag and the best course of the season can bring some form into his game.

While Koepka doesn't have any top 10 results in The Players, he hasn't played so badly either, making each of his last four cuts in TPC Sawgrass. This looks like a silly line at 45/1, but I'll bite a Koepka directly at a premium event.

Paul Casey 66/1

Casey was everyone's mid-range election to win this event last season, and the cut was lost. While those lost memories still hurt a little, I like the idea of ​​returning to Casey this week with a good 66/1 chance. We all know how good Casey can be a ball forward, and once again he is in the top 10 on the Tour this season in "won strokes: focus."

Casey has a fairly poor record in this tournament, with only a top 10, six failed cuts and two withdrawals. However, this is an event in which you should not put great emphasis on the history of the course, since TPC Sawgrass can be a place that punishes bad shots with double bogies or worse. I was hoping to see Casey's odds in the 50/1 range, so I'm willing to stab him with these odds in a course that fits his game very well on paper.

Sergio Gracia 85/1

A name that I don't expect you to hear a lot in this week's preparation is Garcia. He hasn't won in the United States since his triumph in the 2017 Masters, but the 2008 Player Champion always seems to take his A game to the Pete Dye fields. It is extremely rare to see someone achieve consistent results in TPC Sawgrass, but Garcia has gathered 16 consecutive cuts in The Players with four results in the top 10 in addition to that victory & # 39; 08.

Garcia has also quietly gathered a solid season, making the cut in the eight events he has played in, including the first 10 in strong field events in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. The odds of 85/1 represent a good value for a player who won and competed here half a dozen times in the last 15 years.

Kevin Kisner 140/1

Kisner is an almost automatic bet for me when I play in a Pete Dye field, and it is by far my favorite choice among all players with odds greater than 100/1. Kisner excels at courses that do not emphasize driving distance or off-tee play, and will rely on his solid iron game and short game this week.

Kisner has an elite record in Pete Dye courses, with a resume that includes winning the WGC-Matchplay at Austin Country Club and losing in a playoff in the 2015 Players, the & # 39; 15 RBC Heritage and the & # 39 ; 17 Zurich Classic, all Pete Dye Courses. It certainly looked bad last week at Bay Hill, shooting 74/79 to lose the cut, but conditions will be much easier this week with forecasts that require sunny weather in the 70s with minimal wind. Kisner is also my favorite bet among the top 10 of the week with excellent odds of 11/1.