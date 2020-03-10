Champion Chase: Runner-to-runner guide for the Cheltenham Wednesday Festival Race news

Only six runners are going to post for Wednesday's race at the Cheltenham Festival, but this year's Queen Mother Champion, Chase, is emerging as possibly the best competition of the whole week.

It is definitely a case of quality over quantity for Wednesday's feature contest, especially now that the current Altior champion has been ruled out, but the clash between Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi could be something to contemplate, and who knows if there is a strange interesting ready to improve and challenge the two best in the market.

Read on to see my thoughts on the Champion Chase field …

ALTIOR (Jockey: Nico de Boinville; Coach: Nicky Henderson)

Recent form: 111-21

No runner (lame)

BUN DORAN (Jockey: Jonathan Burke; Coach: Tom George)

Recent form: 2-521F

Install a game screen to win the entire Grade 2 in Desert Orchid Chase at Christmas before falling early in Game Spirit. He has a very decent form of Cheltenham, but almost everything is at a disadvantage and was defeated by 66/1 shot at Croco Bay in the Grand Annual last year, a very different race to this one. Rating: 3/10

Chacun Pour Soi won very well in Leopardstown last time, but he still has a little to prove



CHACUN POUR SOI (Jockey: Paul Townend; Coach: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: / 1-121

Possibly the most publicized horse of the races after his powerful impressive defeat of Defi Du Seuil in Punchestown in May, but his rival was at the end of a long season and was retreating in the distance (although the same trip they ran on Wednesday). He hasn't been as bright in two races this season and his jump faces his biggest test so far, leaving enough question marks on such a short horse in the bets. Rating: 8/10

DEFI DU SEUIL (Jockey: Barry Geraghty; Coach: Philip Hobbs)

Recent form: 1-2111

For some reason, I found myself wanting to oppose Defi every time he runs, but this time it will be different. He has been in top form all season and his most impressive performance came in his most recent career by beating Un De Sceaux so easily that his rival was sent to a well-earned retirement. This will always be a difficult test, but its shape around Cheltenham, except for a spot with its jump, is first class. Rating: 10/10

Dynamite Dollars could be the best of strangers if you can find a bookmaker that offers three places



DOLLAR DOLLARS (Jockey: Harry Cobden; Coach: Paul Nicholls)

Recent form: 2111-3

A lot of money at stake in this race and the friendly hunter of the second season could pick up a good part if he backs his excellent return behind Altior in Game Spirit. He jumped beautifully that day, which will be an advantage, and he traveled very well before physical fitness seemed to catch him in the shoot. It would definitely be of interest in any market where you can find an extra place. Rating: 7/10

POLYTOLOGY (Jockey: Harry Skelton; Coach: Paul Nicholls)

Recent form: 422-25

Runner-up of Altior last year, but he doesn't seem to be improving with age and has been defeated by Defi Du Seuil in both races this season, most recently by almost 20 longs at Ascot, and this seems to be a much hotter competition than 12 years ago. months Rating: 4/10

Sceau Royal can be expected to collect money in more valuable places



SCEAU ROYAL (Jockey: Daryl Jacob; Coach: Alan King)

Recent form: 32-632

He ran well to finish third behind Altior in last year's Champion and performed well against the same opponent in the Game Spirit, only to be overcome after the last fence. Surely he will be in the shake for money from a minor place again, but not better than that. Rating: 5/10

VERDICT:

It is a real shame that only six brokers are going to publish since I would have liked to give Dynamite Dollars a good mention to pick up the pieces and at least finish in the first three, if you can enter that type of market, then it has a price very good for that. Away from him, the call is for DEFI DU SEUIL break into the match and increase your victory in the JLT last year. Chacun Pour Soi may be a future superstar, and will probably chase him home, but he has too many question marks for a runner who is so low in the market.