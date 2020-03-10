CDC tells high-risk groups to prepare for lockout – BGR

The CDC has told people in high-risk groups to prepare for extended stays at home.

High-risk groups include people over 60, as well as people with diabetes and other chronic diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their position on the risk of COVID-19 coronavirus infection representing individuals in high-risk groups. With the spread of the virus in bursts across the United States, the CDC now says that people over 60 and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes should be prepared for prolonged home isolation without traveling.

The US government UU. It has even avoided discussing the possibility of a large-scale blockade, but other more affected countries have already taken that drastic measure. On Monday, Italy announced a lockout across the country, and China had extensive quarantine rules for weeks to stop the spread of the disease.

Of the more than 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, those who suffered the greatest health concerns were in high-risk groups, such as the elderly. People with heart disease and diabetes should also be considered included in this group. This is usually the case with viral infections, but dealing with a large-scale outbreak such as this new coronavirus has made things particularly difficult.

The shortage of test kits, supplies and rising prices of common household goods has increased stress on people looking to protect themselves from long-term impact. People with compromised immune systems or existing health conditions may feel that they should not travel to stores to buy the supplies they need, but instead choose to rely on online sellers who, in some cases, are raising their prices.

"It's fair to say that, as the outbreak continues, many people in the United States at some point, whether this year or next year, will be exposed to this virus and there is a good chance that they will get sick." Nancy Messonnier, of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases of the CDC, told reporters. “This seems to be a disease that affects adults and very serious older adults. From the age of 60, there is an increasing risk of disease and the risk increases with age. "

The CDC's advice for those in high-risk categories is to stock up on medications for their existing conditions and make sure they have enough groceries and other vital household items on hand for an extended stay at home. Since it is difficult, if not impossible, to estimate the period of time that such a voluntary blockade could or should last, the CDC cannot offer any specific guidance on how large that arsenal should be.

In states where the virus is spreading, retailers have already seen hoarding behavior. You don't have to search hard to find reports of empty shelves for things like chlorine, toilet paper and cleaning supplies. This, of course, further complicates matters and makes it more difficult for people in high-risk groups to stock up on the items they need in advance.

Image source: MOURAD BALTI TOUATI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock