We are not sure who needs to hear this: but even Carrie Underwood He believes that we should all cool it with the impossible standards of healthy eating.

Possibly the most successful American idol Winner of all time with 64 million albums sold worldwide and 27 simple number 1, perhaps she is so famous for her toned legs that she won the tirelessly difficult way: going hard AF in some deadlift exercises and squats of I sumo in the gym day after day.

And even she is not about to become a kind of amateur vegan chef, or ever undergo an unnecessarily restrictive plan, in the name of staying sculpted. "I've seen crazy diet suggestions, and I've tried some that are completely unsustainable," he shared last week with parade. "No, I'm not going to puree my own peas or make my own hummus. They have it in the store."

In fact, one of our games he shared with the store was "eat microwave burritos several times a week because they are easy. It's about finding those solutions and doing your best."