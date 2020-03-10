Caroline Flack of Love Island rests for a private funeral

Caroline flackThey have let her rest almost a month after her death.

On Tuesday afternoon, close friends and family of the Love island Star met to pay his respects at a private funeral. People invited to the celebration of life included her boyfriend. Lewis Burton, in addition to other celebrities with whom he worked during his long career in the entertainment industry.

Although the monument was limited to its close intimate circle, the services affected people throughout the country. Out of respect Maura Higgins, contestant in 2019 Love island, postponed the launch of her lingerie line with Ann Summers. In a statement shared on the retailer's Instagram, it was announced: "Dear customers, we were looking forward to welcoming you to the Brunswick store today to launch the Maura swimsuit collection. However, after having been in close contact with Maura , and out of respect for the funeral it will also take place today later, we have decided to postpone the event for tomorrow at 5 in the afternoon. "