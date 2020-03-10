Caroline Flack of Love Island rests for a private funeral

Caroline flackThey have let her rest almost a month after her death.
On Tuesday afternoon, close friends and family of the Love island Star met to pay his respects at a private funeral. People invited to the celebration of life included her boyfriend. Lewis Burton, in addition to other celebrities with whom he worked during his long career in the entertainment industry.
Although the monument was limited to its close intimate circle, the services affected people throughout the country. Out of respect Maura Higgins, contestant in 2019 Love island, postponed the launch of her lingerie line with Ann Summers. In a statement shared on the retailer's Instagram, it was announced: "Dear customers, we were looking forward to welcoming you to the Brunswick store today to launch the Maura swimsuit collection. However, after having been in close contact with Maura , and out of respect for the funeral it will also take place today later, we have decided to postpone the event for tomorrow at 5 in the afternoon. "
And Caroline's friend Stacey Solomon, a frequent panelist in the program Loose women, revealed that it would take a break from social networks, because "it doesn't feel good,quot; post on a thoughtful day like this. "From me and the children, we hope you have a good day. Keep your loved ones close, give them all the hugs you have inside and let them know how much you need them in your life," he wrote in his story. . "You never know when they really should know."
Your stylist Fiona Fagan He added on Twitter: "A few hours ago we said goodbye in private with your family and with those who REALLY knew you, contagious soul. You were loved and I loved you. Rest well Knacker."
Other tributes came from celebrities like Chris O & # 39; Dowd who said It was "so lovely,quot; to meet her.
Flack's boyfriend also posted a photo in honor of his "little angel,quot; in his Instagram story, according to the screenshots. "I will love you forever," captioned a photo of him and Caroline.
Next week will be a month since Caroline took his life. According to the coroner, television personality hanged himself in his East London apartment.
At that moment, her boyfriend Lewis wrote in an emotional tribute: "My heart is broken. We had something so special. I am so lost in words. I have so much pain. I miss you so much. I know you felt safe with me. I always said no I think of nothing else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time, I kept asking and asking. "
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
