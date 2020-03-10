Carlisle 2-0 Newport

%MINIFYHTML4de948742b245168fb01d28a67bd6ed311% %MINIFYHTML4de948742b245168fb01d28a67bd6ed312%

Carlisle finished a one-win streak in his last nine League Two games at home with a comfortable 2-0 win over Newport.

Omari Patrick had a perfect start for the Cumbrians with an early goal and his attacking partner Josh Kayode added a second before the break from the penalty spot.

Newport was further hampered by having to play more than half of the game with 10 men after defender Ryan Inniss was ejected.

Carlisle began brilliantly with Patrick producing some threatening runs on the right, and a corner on that side led to a fifth-minute goal when Elliot Watt's precise ball found Patrick, who guided his header towards the lower left corner of the net.

Newport's goalkeeper, Tom King, prevented the crossing of Gethin Jones from reaching Kayode, but Carlisle increased his lead with a 33-minute penalty after Dale Gorman had grouped Jack Bridge in a couple of yards inside the area. Rotherham striker, on loan, Kayode planted the kick emphatically in front of King inside the right post.

Newport was reduced to 10 men just before the break when Inniss received a direct red card from referee Graham Salisbury for a wild challenge to Kayode.

Carlisle applied the pressure after the break and twice King was forced to save Lewis Alessandra's target shots, while the best chance of the Exiles game was for substitute Joss Labadie to dump from 10 yards after a header defensive would have been lost.