Canceled due to coronavirus: a short list

Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League have limited access to changing rooms Only for players and essential team members.

The leagues will allow reporters to access players only before and after the games in a designated area outside the locker rooms and clubs, the leagues said in a joint statement.

The biggest question in the world of sport is the Tokyo Olympics, which will begin in July. Japan and the International Olympic Committee have said the games will continue, but there have been discussions about the worst case scenario: conducting competitions without spectators. That approach will be used when the torch for the Tokyo Games is lit in Olympia, Greece, on Thursday.

Cultural events

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy announced Monday that public meetings they were banned and people could only travel for work or emergencies. Even religious services They are banned.

The Irish government on Monday canceled everything Saint Patrick's Day parades, including Dublin. Boston, a haven for Irish Americans, canceled his parade, too.

The Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, asked the organizers of sports and cultural events to consider postponing or canceling them. Some theme parks have closed, as have museums. The Nakameguro district of Tokyo canceled its Cherry Blossom Festival, and Okinawa is canceling her Azalea Festival. The National Tourism Organization of Japan maintains a list of attractions and events that have been canceled.