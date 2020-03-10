Canceled due to coronavirus: a short list

Planners of all kinds of events, from the largest international concerts and conferences to the smallest community meetings, face difficult questions about whether to continue as planned.
Everyone faces the same puzzle: Is it worth the risk of spreading the new coronavirus in a public meeting?
Here is a brief summary of some of the biggest events worldwide that have been modified or canceled.
Others have taken place with major changes, such as the Tokyo Marathon, which was restricted to elite runners. Formula One has said it's next Grand Prix in Bahrain will be closed to the spectators while the Chinese Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April, was postponed.
Italy and Iran, which face major outbreaks, have canceled sports eventsand Greece forbidden viewers for a period of two weeks. FIFA announced Monday that it would postpone the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in qatar
the BNP Paribas Open, an important tennis tournament that was scheduled to take place in Indian Wells, California, as of this week, was canceled after local health officials declared a public health emergency in the Coachella Valley due to a case Coronavirus confirmed.
Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League have limited access to changing rooms Only for players and essential team members.
The leagues will allow reporters to access players only before and after the games in a designated area outside the locker rooms and clubs, the leagues said in a joint statement.
The biggest question in the world of sport is the Tokyo Olympics, which will begin in July. Japan and the International Olympic Committee have said the games will continue, but there have been discussions about the worst case scenario: conducting competitions without spectators. That approach will be used when the torch for the Tokyo Games is lit in Olympia, Greece, on Thursday.
Cultural events
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy announced Monday that public meetings they were banned and people could only travel for work or emergencies. Even religious services They are banned.
The Irish government on Monday canceled everything Saint Patrick's Day parades, including Dublin. Boston, a haven for Irish Americans, canceled his parade, too.
The Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, asked the organizers of sports and cultural events to consider postponing or canceling them. Some theme parks have closed, as have museums. The Nakameguro district of Tokyo canceled its Cherry Blossom Festival, and Okinawa is canceling her Azalea Festival. The National Tourism Organization of Japan maintains a list of attractions and events that have been canceled.
Austin, Texas, canceled the 34th annual South Southwest Festival after technology companies, including Apple, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, withdrew their participation. The music, technology and film festival will take place from March 13 to 22, with events planned in bars and party spaces in Austin and at a convention center.
the Tucson Book Festival, which was scheduled for March 14 and 15, was also canceled. The book festival is one of the largest in the country and generally attracts more than 100,000 people to Tucson, Arizona.
Google canceled its I / O Developer Event near Palo Alto, California, which was scheduled for May. The company generally announces new products and developments at the event.
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in southern California was still on its way to begin on April 10, but a petition asking for its cancellation had gathered about 15,000 signatures on Monday night.
The release of the last movie of the James Bond franchise was postponed until November. The movie, "There is no time to die,quot; It had previously been scheduled to open in April.
China has closed most of its movie theaters, closing its annual market of $ 9 billion, only surpassed by that of North America.
the Ultra Music Festival in Miami it was postponed until next year.
Conferences and education
Many professional companies and organizations postponed or canceled conferences, including the Society for Health Information and Management Systems, which had organized a world health conference Scheduled to take place in Orlando, Florida. President Trump had been among the scheduled speakers.
Schools throughout Italy, Iran, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and other places have been closed due to the outbreak. This week, many American educational institutions announced that they also cancel classes In the United States, New york university, the University of Florida, Columbia college Y Princeton college They were among those who announced that they would go on to online instruction.
the Juilliard School He also moved to online instruction and suspended all activities in person until March 29.
Tariro Mzezewa and Neil Vigdor contributed reports.
