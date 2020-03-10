Camilla Luddington of Grey’s Anatomy announces a second pregnancy and fans get scared by Jo's story!

The Grey’s Anatomy star turned to her favorite social networks to confirm that she now expects her second addition to the family! Camilla Luddington surprised everyone with the great news, but now, viewers also wonder if her real-life pregnancy will be incorporated into her character in the medical program, Jo's story!

So is! Camilla Luddington announced that she and her husband Matthew Alan are about to become parents of two.

This follows another announcement from another cast member of Grey’s Anatomy, more precisely Matthew Alan’s exit from the series after so many years.

As you know, Matthew used to play Camilla's husband on the screen, so the link is greater than only the two have news to share at the same time.

Fans of the medical drama were also surprised to learn that the actress has been keeping the secret that she expects another baby in secret for months!

However, the revelation was on par with the magnitude of the great news!

The star took her IG to share a picture of a Disneyland cast member in a Cinderella costume pointing to her middle section, sending attention to her belly.

In legend, the future mother of two children admitted that her pregnancy revelation was quite exaggerated!

He says: "Me:" I'm going to make a super casual pregnancy announcement. "Me too:" I NEED PRINCESSES !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Well, then … Matt and I are happy to finally publish after months of "hiding,quot; that I am pregnant! We are more than excited to add our family and give Hayden (his 2-year-old daughter) a brother. And yes, I have been away from social networks in recent months because OMGGGG exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the disease in the morning (read: all day). "

He also revealed that he has been filming new episodes of Greys Anatomy while he waited: ‘Have I been 🤮 in the middle of filming at work? Yes! Oh, the glamor of the growth of new humans. "

Indeed, fans were scared that his character could also be pregnant.

Otherwise, how else would they deal with their belly if they weren't inserting their pregnancy into history?



