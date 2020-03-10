Camilla Luddington feels so fortunate to be pregnant with a second child

WENN / Avalon

Waiting for a brother for his daughter Hayden, the actress of & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39; He blames his current condition of being away from social networks in recent months.

Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington is pregnant

The actress has announced that she expects her second child with her husband. Matthew Alan on Instagram with a little help from Cinderella.

When posting a photo of the Disney character cupping her baby's belly, the actress wrote: "Me:" I'm going to make a super informal pregnancy announcement. "Me too:" I NEED PRINCESSES !!!!!! "

The 36-year-old added: "Matt and I are very happy to post after months of & # 39; hide & # 39; I'm pregnant! We are more than excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a brother" .

"And yes, I have been away from social networks in recent months because OMGGGG tiredness and OMGGGGGG the morning … sickness … Oh, the glamor of growing new humans. But seriously, we feel very lucky and I can't wait to bring them to you during the remaining months of this # 2 baby trip !! "

Luddington became a mother for the first time in April 2017, when her daughter Hayden was born.