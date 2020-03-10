C.D.C. and the State Department say they avoid cruises: what travelers should know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department are urging Americans to avoid cruises as the coronavirus continues to spread, but most departures continue as scheduled, leaving travelers insecure. of whether they will follow government instructions or continue with their plans.

"Recent Covid-19 reports on cruise ships highlight the risk of infection for passengers and cruise ship crews," said C.D.C. said in your last travel notice. "Like many other viruses, Covid-19 seems to spread more easily among nearby people aboard ships."

The State Department, in its notice issued on Sunday, said US citizens, particularly those with underlying health conditions, "should not travel on cruises."

The warnings came after the leaders of the major US cruise companies met with Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday and agreed to work with the Department of Homeland Security, the Coast Guard and the C.D.C. propose new policies to help contain the coronavirus in the coming days.