C.D.C. and the State Department say they avoid cruises: what travelers should know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department are urging Americans to avoid cruises as the coronavirus continues to spread, but most departures continue as scheduled, leaving travelers insecure. of whether they will follow government instructions or continue with their plans.
"Recent Covid-19 reports on cruise ships highlight the risk of infection for passengers and cruise ship crews," said C.D.C. said in your last travel notice. "Like many other viruses, Covid-19 seems to spread more easily among nearby people aboard ships."
The State Department, in its notice issued on Sunday, said US citizens, particularly those with underlying health conditions, "should not travel on cruises."
The warnings came after the leaders of the major US cruise companies met with Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday and agreed to work with the Department of Homeland Security, the Coast Guard and the C.D.C. propose new policies to help contain the coronavirus in the coming days.
At the meeting, Mr. Pence said the cruise lines would improve their entry and exit controls, establish on-board tests to detect the coronavirus, coordinate new quarantine standards for all ships with the C.D.C. and create a protocol to transfer any person who has contracted the coronavirus or other serious illness to facilities on land.
With the ships that continue to sail, what can travelers expect?
What do cruise lines say?
Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company, said in a statement Sunday that its brands, which include Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Cunard, improved their health screening protocols to include thermal scanners and controls of temperature before boarding and boarding. , and talked with the World Health Organization of the CDC and other health officials, but did not take additional measures.
"While a warning was issued, there are no restrictions for those who choose to take a cruise," said Roger Frizell, a Carnival spokesperson. The company has had two of its ships, Princess Diamond and the Great Princess, in quarantine with cases of coronavirus on board.
Melissa Charbonneau, director of corporate reputation at Royal Caribbean Cruises, another great player in the cruise market, said she was "focused on developing an aggressive and responsive plan as agreed during the meeting with Vice President Pence."
Can I get a refund if I cancel according to government warnings?
Diane Fudge, travel advisor at The all-inclusive travel concierge in Homosassa, Florida, said he had six cancellations in three hours on Monday morning, according to new government guidelines. "The majority are older people and are worried about their health," Fudge said in an email, although a young couple also canceled, and sent him a copy of the State Department's warning. All their clients re-booked for later dates.
Traditionally, cruise companies have established very strict reimbursement policies, but they have relaxed in recent days, as cruise ships have been prevented from entering certain ports or, like Princess ships, have been quarantined.
Many cruise lines, including Viking River Cruises, Norwegian, MSC Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Royal Caribbean and Seabourn are allowing people to delay their departures, cancel within the days of a trip or replace another passenger with the one originally booked (usually a no-no). Policies vary by company and even according to scheduled navigation, so travelers should contact their travel agent or cruise company.
Princess is allowing people with reservations before the end of May to cancel trips in exchange for full credit on a future trip. On Monday, the company said it will offer reimbursements to people who have been to the Grand Princess, including its costs for air transportation, hotels, land transportation, prepaid land excursions, tips and other items. Princess said she will give guests a future cruise credit equal to the fare they paid for the trip and that "guests will not be charged any incidental charges on board during additional time on board."
Holland America Line, another Carnival line, allows people who booked a cruise to embark between April 1 and October 15 and who booked in March or April to cancel and receive a future cruise credit. Cunard tells people to call the company or their travel advisor.
Potential travelers have been asking for refunds on social networks. Carnival, in response, has been telling them that trips are not canceled and that, "although there are notices, we are open to business and we look forward to welcoming guests who choose to take a cruise vacation with us."
What about the changes on board?
In recent weeks, many cruise companies have increased their health checks and cleaning procedures on board. Passengers embarking may face temperature scans and questionnaires about their trip and proximity to other people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Cruise lines have also adjusted itineraries and prevented crew members and passengers who have been in the most affected countries from boarding.
Royal Caribbean said last week that if a passenger has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more at the time of boarding, they must undergo a secondary examination, which involves assessing blood oxygen levels. Then, a medical professional will check the person for other symptoms similar to those of the flu. The cruise line is encouraging people with chronic lung diseases, such as asthma, to bring a letter from a doctor stating their normal oxygen levels. Anyone who is not authorized will be denied boarding and will receive a refund.
The new guidelines to be developed after the industry meeting with the Vice President are expected to be announced before the end of the week.
What happens if I get stuck in a ship abroad?
In its notice, the State Department noted that, "While the US government has evacuated some cruise passengers in recent weeks, repatriation flights should not be considered an option for U.S. citizens at risk. quarantine potential by local authorities. "
Ms. Fudge, the Florida travel advisor, said one of the couples who delayed her cruise mentioned this policy as her reason for not wanting to navigate during the outbreak.
